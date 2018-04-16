How to spend a weekend in Windsor during the royal wedding

It's less than five weeks now until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot, and as Windsor Castle gets ready to shine, we’re sure there are some Aussie royal fans heading over to London to join in the celebrations.

If you are one of them, or still thinking about making the trip, the dining and travel experts at OpenTable, Kayak andTripAdvisor have rounded up some places to dine, things to do and the hotels to stay at while there.

What to do

Royal Windsor Racecourse

Located by the River Thames in 165 acres of stunning countryside, the Royal Windsor Racecourse is just a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle. This unique venue is the only racecourse in the country where you can arrive in style by catching a boat from Windsor Town centre, enjoy a drink on the River Thames before stepping off right onto the racecourse’s private jetty.

Queen Mary’s Dolls House

Built specially for Queen Mary in the years of 1921 and 1924, The Dolls House is a recreation of every facet of modern-day life from the 1920s. During a visit, you can walk around the house which is filled with thousands of objects made by leading designers, artists and craftsmen of the time, see inside each room and admire all the tiny details.

Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world. The Queen spends most of her private weekends at the castle, which is also used regularly for ceremonial and State occasions. It's ranked the top site by travellers on Tripadvisor, but given that it is the location of the royal wedding in May, you might just be checking it out from afar.

Windsor Great Park

Welcome to 4800 acres of sweeping parkland, award-winning gardens, ancient woodland and forest trails that are just waiting to be explored Encompassing The Savill Garden, Virginia Water, The Valley Gardens and the Long Walk and Deer Park - the Great Park has a royal history spanning over 1,000 years. You will encounter historical monuments, ancient forests and stunning horticultural displays, as well as rare wildlife and plants.

LEGOLAND Windsor Resort

With over 55 interactive rides, live shows, building workshops, driving schools and attractions, all set in 150 acres of beautiful parkland, the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort is a unique theme park for the whole family to enjoy.

Where to eat

Hardy's Brasserie & Wine Bar

This tranquil neighbourhood gem has been dubbed a ‘home away from home’. Ideal for a romantic getaway, and given the weather is warming up yuu can secure yourself a romantic outdoor table - perfect for canoodling over a glass of wine or two. Hardy’s innovative menus change every two weeks to reflect the seasons offering modern British and European cuisine. Old favourites such as fish and chips with pea puree and retro classics such as the wiener schnitzel still stand strong, along with their traditional rhubarb crumble and chocolate tarts for dessert.

Location: 53 Dorset Street, Marylebone, London

Trishna

Well known for their tandoori lamb chops and spicy duck kebab, Trishna specialises in coastal Indian cuisine and is located in the heart of London's Marylebone Village. The restaurant is known for its informal and sociable dining atmosphere and offers seating for up to 80 guests. Trishna’s doors also open onto the street for a semi-alfresco setting.

Location: 19-21 Blandford Street, London

Blandford Comptoir

The much-anticipated new restaurant from award winning chef Xavier Rousset, Blandford Comptoir is located on Blandford Street in the heart of Marylebone and serves Mediterranean cuisine with Italian influences. The menu showcases a delicious array of meat, seafood and vegetarian plates, as well as a selection of raw dishes. They also offer an incredible list of 250 wines and champagnes, alongside an impressive cocktail offering. Perfect for a post-wedding celebration.

Location: 1 Blandford Street, London

Places to stay

Macdonald Windsor Hotel

Near the Windsor Parish Church, Windsor Guildhall and of course, Windsor Castle, the Macdonald Windsor Hotel is a usually a winner for couples and families, located just a 15-minute walk from all the popular tourist hotspots.

The Thames Riviera Hotel

The Riviera hotel is a unique find, perfectly placed for London just 30 minutes to the East, the Cotswolds to the West and a mix of countryside and classic English villages in your immediate surroundings. The intimate spot is also located just a short drive from Windsor, so you can still get your royal fix while surrounded by English greenery.

Macdonald Berystede Hotel and Spa

If you’re looking to splurge and indulge in your own royal stay during your time in London, look no further than the Macdonald Berystede Hotel and Spa. Just a short distance from Windsor Castle, Legoland, Thorpe Park and Wentworth Golf Course, visitors can return from a day exploring and relax in a state-of-the-art thermal spa with six spa treatment rooms, an18-metre swimming pool, rock and infrared saunas, and an outdoor hydropool.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram