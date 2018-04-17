This hotel is made from old shipping containers

Unique lodgings are all the rage.

The more whacky the better, which is why a chic upcycled shipping container complete with urban winery and container plunge pool on a private island with harbour views sounds extra appealing.

'Contained' is Sydney’s adults only pop-up boutique hotel by the water's edge on Cockatoo Island. Rooms are beautifully crafted from repurposed shipping containers - a nod to the island’s history of being a jail for convicts from 1839, then an industrial reformatory and finally a naval dockyard.

In fact, Australia built its first warship on the island in 1913.

Bespoke suites ooze with luxury, boasting queen-sized beds, fancy linens, air-con and deck with lounge furniture to take in the stunning views.

Sipping on wine and stuffing down a cheese board on the deck, you can almost imagine the convicts labouring away in the hot sun, building structures that would go down in Australia’s defence history.

More than 80 colonial and industrial assets including buildings, cranes, docks and slipways still stand on the island today.

The Don Tapa restaurant is powered by an onsite urban farm, serving up tapas-style dishes for sharing. Think South American flair fused with traditional Australian produce.

Your hardest decision will be choosing which wine with which cheese!

Rates start from $305 per night.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram