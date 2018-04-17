Australia’s first drive-through lion safari is here

You can now go on lion safari without leaving Australia.

Taronga Western Plains Zoo has thrown $9 million at their latest attraction, a drive-through trek over 3.8 hectares of proper lion pride lands.

It’s the first major change to the Dubbo Zoo since it opened in 1977. Remember how innovative and wild it was to drive your car through the zoo with the family and get super close to the animals? Total Africa vibes.

Well, Taronga Western Plains are pioneering again with the Pride Lands Patrol, where you can haul into the safari truck to see lions up close and understand their plight in the wild. All in air-conditioned comfort. Trust us, it gets hot out there.

Imagine the selfies.

Entry to the Lion Pride Lands is included in your ticket price but a truck ride into the enclosure will cost you extra.

