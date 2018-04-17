News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler's hysterical plane tantrum goes viral
Mum’s horror flight with toddler saved by stranger
This hotel is made from old shipping containers
This hotel is made from old shipping containers

Australia’s first drive-through lion safari is here

Carly Williams
Yahoo7 Be /

You can now go on lion safari without leaving Australia.

'No Longer Alone': LGBT Activists Speak Out Across The Middle East, North Africa
6:37

'No Longer Alone': LGBT Activists Speak Out Across The Middle East, North Africa
True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Man on DIY ski chair gets towed down Somerset high street
0:41

Man on DIY ski chair gets towed down Somerset high street
Watch man on DIY ski chair get towed by quad bike
1:20

Watch man on DIY ski chair get towed by quad bike
Woman slips on ice trying to open back door
0:42

Woman slips on ice trying to open back door
Huge waves crash over house in Cornwall
0:48

Huge waves crash over house in Cornwall
Man Reunites With Cheetah After A Year Apart | BEAST BUDDIES
7:05

Man Reunites With Cheetah After A Year Apart | BEAST BUDDIES
Storm Emma brings big waves to Cornish coast
0:54

Storm Emma brings big waves to Cornish coast
Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
1:51

Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
London bus grinds to a halt in snow
1:51

London bus grinds to a halt in snow
M1 near Sheffield at standstill due to heavy snow
2:34

M1 near Sheffield at standstill due to heavy snow
 

Taronga Western Plains Zoo has thrown $9 million at their latest attraction, a drive-through trek over 3.8 hectares of proper lion pride lands.

Lion safari australia

The Lion Pride Lands Patrol lets you go on a proper safari, without leaving the country. Photo: Be

It’s the first major change to the Dubbo Zoo since it opened in 1977. Remember how innovative and wild it was to drive your car through the zoo with the family and get super close to the animals? Total Africa vibes.

Well, Taronga Western Plains are pioneering again with the Pride Lands Patrol, where you can haul into the safari truck to see lions up close and understand their plight in the wild. All in air-conditioned comfort. Trust us, it gets hot out there.

Western Plains Zoo

The precinct cost a whopping $9 million. Photo: Be

Imagine the selfies.

Entry to the Lion Pride Lands is included in your ticket price but a truck ride into the enclosure will cost you extra.

Lion pride Lands

The profile picture almost complete! Photo: Be

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top