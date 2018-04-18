Mum’s horror flight with toddler saved by stranger

News

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

If you’ve ever travelled with a child, you’ll know how stressful it can be when they decided to throw a massive tantrum.

That’s exactly what happened to Arkansas mum Jessica Rudeen last week, when she boarded an American Airlines flight from Kansas to Wilmington and her four-month-old son, Alexander and her three-year-old daughter, Caroline, began to scream.

Luckily for Jessica, instead of requesting to be moved or filthy looks being thrown in her way throughout the whole trip, the passenger in the seat next to them showed just how compassionate humans can actually be.

Toddler's flight tantrum

A mum's description of traveling with toddlers has gone viral. Photo: Facebook/Jessica Rudeen

Toddler's plane tantrum

The man sitting next to her and her children showed compassion by helping her out. Photo: Facebook/Jessica Rudeen

Jessica took to Facebook to detail everything that happened on the plane and to try to find the man who helped her get through her first-ever flight with two kids.

“I honestly thought we’d get kicked off the plane. So, with two kids losing their minds, I was desperately trying to calm the situation,” Jessica said about the screaming kids.

Without hesitation, Jessica said the man reached across and took the baby from her so she could help her daughter with her seatbelt and turn on her iPad.

Then, once Caroline was belted up, the man helped to distract her while Jessica fed the screaming baby.

Mum's flight from hell

By the end of the flight, Jessica's daughter and the man seated next to them were the best of friends. Photo: Facebook/Jessica Rudeen

How to deal with toddlers on a flight

The man also had the same connecting flight as the woman and her family, so he walked them to their gate. Photo: Facebook/Jessica Rudeen

“During the flight, he colored and watched a movie with Caroline, he engaged in conversation and showed her all the things outside,” Jessica wrote.

“By the end of the flight, he was Caroline’s best friend. I’m not sure if he caught the kiss she landed on his shoulder while they were looking out the window.”

Amazingly, Jessica and the man had the same connecting flight and he helped her get off the plane and walk to the gate with the family.

Mum's toddler throws tantrum on flight

Jessica couldn't thank the man enough for his compassion. Photo: Facebook/Jessica Rudeen

“If that wasn’t enough, he changed his seat on the next flight to sit in our row to help us,” Jessica said.

“This guy, Todd, showed me kindness and compassion that I’ve never known from another person.

“His wife, he said, had a similar experience when their two boys were young and a stranger showed her the same kindness.

“I am blown away by God’s hand in this because we could have been placed next to anyone, but we were seated next to one of the nicest men I have ever met in my life.”

