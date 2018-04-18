Mum’s horror flight with toddler saved by stranger

If you’ve ever travelled with a child, you’ll know how stressful it can be when they decided to throw a massive tantrum.

That’s exactly what happened to Arkansas mum Jessica Rudeen last week, when she boarded an American Airlines flight from Kansas to Wilmington and her four-month-old son, Alexander and her three-year-old daughter, Caroline, began to scream.

Luckily for Jessica, instead of requesting to be moved or filthy looks being thrown in her way throughout the whole trip, the passenger in the seat next to them showed just how compassionate humans can actually be.

Jessica took to Facebook to detail everything that happened on the plane and to try to find the man who helped her get through her first-ever flight with two kids.

“I honestly thought we’d get kicked off the plane. So, with two kids losing their minds, I was desperately trying to calm the situation,” Jessica said about the screaming kids.

Without hesitation, Jessica said the man reached across and took the baby from her so she could help her daughter with her seatbelt and turn on her iPad.

Then, once Caroline was belted up, the man helped to distract her while Jessica fed the screaming baby.

“During the flight, he colored and watched a movie with Caroline, he engaged in conversation and showed her all the things outside,” Jessica wrote.

“By the end of the flight, he was Caroline’s best friend. I’m not sure if he caught the kiss she landed on his shoulder while they were looking out the window.”

Amazingly, Jessica and the man had the same connecting flight and he helped her get off the plane and walk to the gate with the family.

“If that wasn’t enough, he changed his seat on the next flight to sit in our row to help us,” Jessica said.

“This guy, Todd, showed me kindness and compassion that I’ve never known from another person.

“His wife, he said, had a similar experience when their two boys were young and a stranger showed her the same kindness.

“I am blown away by God’s hand in this because we could have been placed next to anyone, but we were seated next to one of the nicest men I have ever met in my life.”

