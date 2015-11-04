This incredible synchronised swimming video will make you want to visit Japan

What better way to advertise the hot springs of Osenke Oita in Japan than to get a load of professional synchronised swimmers to perform routines in the lush natural pools and baths?

Oita is one of the nine prefectures that make up the island of Kyushu and is most famous in Japan for its diverse selection of natural hot springs, or onsen. People around the country travel to Oita and soak in the warm therapeutic pools, that are heated by volcanic activity.

The video features Raikia Fujii, a Japanese Olympic gold medal-winning synchronised swimmer and a series of nose-clipped dancers to entice tourists.

The women travel all over the area, stopping at all styles and kinds of hot springs. This includes a visit to Oita’s famous sand baths and mud baths in Beppu.

The bathing men in the video look somewhat confused...

RELATED: Beyond Tokyo: The best of the rest of Japan

Word of warning though: if you ever frequent Onsenke Oita’s springs, prepare to leave your swimmers at home.

Visitors to the famous springs are not allowed to wear a swimsuit or even swim in the baths as the very odd disclaimer at the end explains.