Hotel Review: Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo: An Oasis of Bliss in Bustling Tokyo

The Shangri-La Hotel Tokyo is a luxurious retreat in the centre of the bustling metropolitan city of Tokyo, Japan. Just in case it isn’t easy enough to find, being right next to hub Tokyo Station, as you step off the Shinkansen, you are greeted by a red-uniformed attentive member of the hotel staff to escort you to the hotel and carry your luggage.

The tempting health club. Photo: Holly O'Sullivan

Opened in March 2009, the Shangri-La Tokyo was the first of the Shangri-La Hotels to open in Japan, and much like the others around the world, inspired by the mythical land in Lost Horizon, imbued with a certain serenity and mystique.

The hotel occupies the top 11 floors of the Marunouchi Trust Tower, with 200 (very) spacious rooms and suites, each with cityscape views. Rooms have a minimum space of 50 square metres, with views over the Imperial Garden, downtown Tokyo, Tokyo Skytower and Mount Fuji on a clear day.

There are 16 Deluxe and Premier suites, which have elegant marble bathrooms with a walk-in-wet room, bathtub and separate rain forest shower. All Premier Suites are located at the corners of the hotel to provide extended views of Tokyo Bay.

In room amenities include; complimentary Wi-Fi, 42-inch LCD television with international channels, pillow menu with hypoallergenic options, executive writing desk with USD/HDMI ports and a Nespresso machine.

The Horizon Club has exclusive amenities and privileges for members such as a dedicated concierge, and an express check-in/check-out service. Members are also able to enjoy the Horizon Club Lounge for breakfast, all day teatime and evening cocktails, all with panoramic views of downtown Tokyo.

The Health Club has a range of state-of-the-art fitness equipment and in-house personal trainers, a 20-metre heated pool, Jacuzzi and sauna facilities all complimentary for hotel guests.

CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La, draws inspiration from “the origins of the Shangri-La legend, a place of personal peace, enchantment and well-being”.

The spa has six private suites with a wide selection of award winning treatments that range from massage, to hydrotherapy, relaxation and meditation and at least 30 specialised facials, body therapies and wraps. The Spa also offers indulgent “journeys”, extended spa rituals lasting for as long as five and a half hours, to allow guests to truly escape the city in this little oasis.

Signature treatments include;

CHI Balance – which uses a custom blend of Asian techniques

Yang CHI Energiser – inspired by traditional Chinese medicine

Samurai – which incorporates “warriors” who desire daily relief from fatigue and stress

Salt and Rice Bran Scrub

And more, including customised treatments to suit your needs.

As for dining, the Hotel has three choices, including two first-class restaurants. The Lobby Lounge Bar is popular for cocktails, canapés and breathtaking views, and fine Italian cuisine can be found at Piacre, created by Executive Chef, Andrea Ferrero.

Fine traditional Japanese cuisine is available at Nada Man, created by Chef Takehiko Toshida. Here, you can indulge in set menu options that include multiple small plates of different Japanese cuisine types. The restaurant also features a sushi and teppenyaku counter and kaiseki as well as private dining rooms.

A late check-out time of 12pm allows you a more relaxed pace on your day of departure – and trust me, you won’t want to leave.

For more information visit Shangri-La Tokyo