4/4 The Centara Grand Phuket

The Centara Grand Phuket is located at the northern end of Karon Beach and as such, with not many people wandering up that far, the beach is usually fairly quiet.



The resort itself has two enormous pools as well, one of them adults only, as well as a water park with water slides and a fast flowing river to float along, as well as a patrolled beach.



In addition to their own pool and waterslide, their Kids’ Club offers two distinct zones for children and teenagers, and activities galore. Water sports include kayaking, windsurfing, sailing, and complimentary snorkeling equipment.





There are several dining choices including the massive Cove Restaurant which has one of the biggest buffet spreads I’ve ever seen (especially breakfast), Mare Italian Restaurant and the Beachcomber beach club.





