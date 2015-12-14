Built in the style of traditional Longhouses, Phuket’s Club Med resort is a bit of a crowd-pleaser. Surrounded by luscious greenery and with a selection of pools to choose from, Club Med suits any type of holiday, whether that’s intergenerational families or honeymooners.
There are four kids club programs (from 4 months), which have an incredible range of kid-friendly activities, including an introduction to Thai culture through traditional arts and crafts.
Club Med has many and varied activities, including a trapeze school, scuba diving, golf school, and a wide range of daily excursions including elephant safaris, trips to scenic Phang Nga Bay and more.See their options here.
Club Med
A few steps from Mai Khao Beach, the Holiday Inn Mai Khao is everything you expect from a family-friendly hotel – and to make it even more appealing, kids stay, play and eat for free.
Kids have no excuses for boredom, with a fantastic kids club, complete with an indoor ball pit, an outdoor playground and a long list of daily activities to keep them entertained.
Back in your Family Suite, the kids can run off into their rooms, plonk themselves on the comfy beanbags provided and play on their in-room PlayStation. They even have their own little bathroom with lowered sinks and toilets. Suites also have two DVD players and two flat-screen TVs with satellite channels – so no arguments over what you’re watching!
The resort also offers a range of activities that families can enjoy together, such as Thai language classes and towel folding classes or a game of volleyball.
Thattraveller
Karon Beach is one of the longest beaches in Phuket, and being quieter than nearby vibrant Patong Beach, it’s a popular choice for families and loved-up couples looking for a romantic break.
Located directly across the road from Karon beach, Mövenpick Resort & Spa has a variety of luxurious accommodation options for all family dynamics, is surrounded by lush tropical gardens, and is a stones throw from a wide range of local cuisine.
You can rely on one of Phuket’s largest kids club to look after your kids (and teens) while you explore the area. The Kids Club has both indoor and outdoor activities including local arts and crafts, a Playstation and internet room, a TV room, a reading room and various daytime itineraries – some arts and crafts activities include making and designing flower necklaces and paper fans.
Thattraveller
The Centara Grand Phuket is located at the northern end of Karon Beach and as such, with not many people wandering up that far, the beach is usually fairly quiet.
The resort itself has two enormous pools as well, one of them adults only, as well as a water park with water slides and a fast flowing river to float along, as well as a patrolled beach.
In addition to their own pool and waterslide, their Kids’ Club offers two distinct zones for children and teenagers, and activities galore. Water sports include kayaking, windsurfing, sailing, and complimentary snorkeling equipment.
There are several dining choices including the massive Cove Restaurant which has one of the biggest buffet spreads I’ve ever seen (especially breakfast), Mare Italian Restaurant and the Beachcomber beach club.
Deborah Dickson-Smith