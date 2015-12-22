A guide to the best viewing points for NYE fireworks around Australia

There’s no bigger party than the annual fireworks displays on New Years Eve. If you’re looking for the best viewing locations, you’ve come to the right place.

NYE at Bradley's Head. Photo: J Spencer

We’ve scoured the city foreshores, climbed the tallest lookouts, and searched high and low to bring you a handy guide to the top New Years Eve vantage points.

Where to watch the fireworks in Sydney

Mary Booth Reserve –

Our vantage point of choice, Mary Booth Reserve at Kirribilli enjoys views to both the Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Entry is through managed access points on Fitzroy Street. It’s free to enter, but the number of people is limited to 2,250.

Mrs Macquarie’s Point –

If you don’t mind large crowds, this is one of the city’s prime viewing locations. It’s free to enter, and has capacity for around 16,000 people. Gates open at 10am.

Blues Point Reserve –

Over in beautiful McMahon’s Point, this foreshore reserve gets quite crowded, but the views are worth it. The site opens from midday, with capacity for 12,000.

Garden Party, Clark Island -

Guests at the Garden Party will be treated to a cocktail on arrival, followed by a 3-course meal. As the sun sets, Sydney band Castlecomer will set the mood, followed by garden party DJs who will hit the decks with fun NYE dance tunes. Price $375

Fiesta, Shark Island –

Guests on the island will be treated to a South American-inspired party with food and live music from Aussie electronica act Juggernaut DJs (Midnight Juggernauts DJ set) and Sydney’s Recess DJs. Price $225

Bradleys Head precinct –

The Amphitheatre and Mast Precinct at Mosman have amazing views of the city skyline from a bushland setting, as well as live music, entertainment and food stalls. Athol Lawn is an affordable, relaxed space for families to roll out a blanket on the grassy lawn for a picnic and watch the sun set over Sydney Harbour, before the fireworks light up the night sky. Price – adults $30, kids $15.

Visit sydneynewyearseve.com for more detailed info.

Where to watch the fireworks in Melbourne

Family fireworks are at 9:30pm, with the main event at midnight.

Official viewing sites –

There are four official viewing locations around Melbourne CBD - Flagstaff Gardens, Docklands, Kings Domain and Treasury Gardens. Each family friendly venue will have DJs from 9pm to 1am, plus plenty of food and public amenities.

Visit thatsmelbourne.com.au/nye for more detailed info.

Where to watch the fireworks in Brisbane

South Bank Parklands –

If the words ‘free’ and ‘family-friendly’ float your boat, head to South Bank and catch a free movie in the Cultural Forecourt before the 8:30pm and midnight fireworks.

Kangaroo Point Cliffs –

This cliff side location may offer some of the best views in Brisbane, but the problem is everyone knows about it. Expect large crowds to gather from early afternoon.

Captain Burke Park –

At the bottom of the cliffs and around the corner, this is a fantastic location. It’s been called the best-kept secret in Brisbane, but it is becoming increasingly well known.

Mount Coot-tha Lookout –

The highest peak in Brisbane, Coot-tha offers panoramic views from 287 above sea level. It’s not exactly close to the action, but it does let you appreciate all of it.

Visit visitbrisbane.com.au for more detailed info.