Have an adventure in Canberra

1/9 Look out from atop Mt Ainslie

Rising up behind the Australian War Memorial in Canberra is Mount Ainslie and it is a must for spectacular views of the planned city. Canberra’s main ceremonial area forms a ‘National Triangle’, bordered by Constitution Avenue on the lake’s northern side and the radiating Kings and Commonwealth Avenues which cross the lake.

Visit Canberra

2/9 Skydive over Canberra

First the thrill of the jump will get your heart pumping, then you will have plenty of time to relax and take in the vast landscapes of the region.

iStock

3/9 The ultimate animal encounter

Embark on the ultimate animal encounter at the National Zoo & Aquarium’s new luxury accommodation – Jamala Wildlife Lodge – where you can take part in behind-the-scenes tours and even share a jungle bungalow with wild animals for neighbours. We hope you won't mind having a bear watch you take a bath!

Visit Canberra

4/9 Join Paralympian Michael Milton on an adventure

Get on your bike and join Paralympian Michael Milton on a Bigfoot Adventures Canberra All Lit Up tour and see the city in a whole new light. Who wouldn't want to spend a summer evening cycling around Canberra's beautiful lake?

Visit Canberra

5/9 Venture into Namadgi National Park

Take a picnic or bushwalk on the numerous marked trails, and experience native flora and fauna like kangaroos in their natural setting. Enjoy spectacular wildflowers in spring. The Indigenous rock art and Aboriginal shelters are easily accessiblle.

Visit Canberra

6/9 Take part in a morning trail ride

Not far from the city you can explore natural bushland with a morning trail ride on a working property. The beauty of the Australian countryside on horseback is one hell of an experience.

Visit Canberra

7/9 Stay overnight at Nil Desperandum Homestead

Tidbinbilla offers outstanding wildlife and natural experiences set within a beautiful valley framed by rocky-topped mountains just 45 minutes’ drive from the city. The Sanctuary at Tidbinbilla offers fabulous nature-based experiences such as searching for platypus, observing bird life and getting up close to reptiles. You can use Nil Desperandum Homestead as a base for your explorations.

Visit Canberra

8/9 Balloons and bubbles

There’s no better way to fully appreciate the capital’s charm than from a hot air balloon as the early morning sun fills the valley and lakes with soft morning light. For the best view of Canberra, take a hot air balloon flight over the nation’s capital - one of the only places in the world where you can get the chance to fly directly over a Parliament House.

Visit Canberra

9/9 Red Centre Garden

A piece of the desert right in Canberra! Complete with sand dunes, anthills, creek beds and desert rock formations is quite a contrast to the rest of the gardens and well worth a visit.

Visit Canberra

