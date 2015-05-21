Rising up behind the Australian War Memorial in Canberra is Mount Ainslie and it is a must for spectacular views of the planned city. Canberra’s main ceremonial area forms a ‘National Triangle’, bordered by Constitution Avenue on the lake’s northern side and the radiating Kings and Commonwealth Avenues which cross the lake.
First the thrill of the jump will get your heart pumping, then you will have plenty of time to relax and take in the vast landscapes of the region.
Embark on the ultimate animal encounter at the National Zoo & Aquarium’s new luxury accommodation – Jamala Wildlife Lodge – where you can take part in behind-the-scenes tours and even share a jungle bungalow with wild animals for neighbours. We hope you won't mind having a bear watch you take a bath!
Get on your bike and join Paralympian Michael Milton on a Bigfoot Adventures Canberra All Lit Up tour and see the city in a whole new light. Who wouldn't want to spend a summer evening cycling around Canberra's beautiful lake?
Take a picnic or bushwalk on the numerous marked trails, and experience native flora and fauna like kangaroos in their natural setting. Enjoy spectacular wildflowers in spring. The Indigenous rock art and Aboriginal shelters are easily accessiblle.
Not far from the city you can explore natural bushland with a morning trail ride on a working property. The beauty of the Australian countryside on horseback is one hell of an experience.
Tidbinbilla offers outstanding wildlife and natural experiences set within a beautiful valley framed by rocky-topped mountains just 45 minutes’ drive from the city. The Sanctuary at Tidbinbilla offers fabulous nature-based experiences such as searching for platypus, observing bird life and getting up close to reptiles. You can use Nil Desperandum Homestead as a base for your explorations.
There’s no better way to fully appreciate the capital’s charm than from a hot air balloon as the early morning sun fills the valley and lakes with soft morning light. For the best view of Canberra, take a hot air balloon flight over the nation’s capital - one of the only places in the world where you can get the chance to fly directly over a Parliament House.
A piece of the desert right in Canberra! Complete with sand dunes, anthills, creek beds and desert rock formations is quite a contrast to the rest of the gardens and well worth a visit.
