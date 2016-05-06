6/10 Jervis Bay - South Coast, NSW

Jervis Bay is a staple destination for many Sydneysiders, but we think may of them are overlooking one of the best bits. Sure Huskisson and Vincentia are great, but so is the Booderee National Park. There are three unpowered camp areas within the park, and they all offer easy access to the blindingly white sands of Hyams Beach. If unpowered isn’t your style, you can’t go wrong at the nearby caravan parks.

iStock