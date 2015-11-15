Would You Pay $75k for the Ultimate Bucket List Vacation?

Not everyone has the luxury of just taking a year off to travel.

You could see the world in just 365 days. Photo: iStock

But if you have the means and $75,000 then Intrepid Travel may just have the perfect trip for you.

PHOTOS: 13 incredible photos from Intrepid travellers

PHOTOS: Are these the most boring places on Earth?

Starting in Bangkok, Thailand in February of 2016 and ending in Buenos Aires, Argentina in February of 2017, this bucket list adventure will take you to 34 countries on 5 continents including Argentina, Antarctica, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Malawi, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, South Africa, Tanzania, Thailand, Vietnam, United States, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

That’s a mouthful.

The trip includes camping on the Antarctic peninsula, preparing a traditional Peruvian feast, camel trekking the Sahara, spying Africa’s Big Five in the Serengeti and climbing the Great Wall of China.

The price for the entire excursion is $75,000 which breaks down to $205 a day. The cost is high to be sure, but the memories are certain to be priceless.

PHOTOS: How to plan your first backpacking trip

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel