10 reasons not to ski in the French Alps

Go dog sledding. Dog sledding is now available at a number of French mountain resorts, including Megeve and Val d’Isere.
Deborah Dickson-Smith
Take a spin around a frozen lake on the go kart track at Val d’Isere. Ice driving is also available.
Eat – try some of the mountain specialties such as Fondue, Raclette and Poté Savoyarde. These meals are designed to be shared with the whole family. A warning to those watching their weight, cheese is usually the feature.
Go for a ride around the village in a horse and buggy. In the centre of the village of Megeve you’ll find a selection of Gee Gees to choose from, but be sure to rug up as it gets quite breezy!
Strap on some snow shoes and work up an appetite (for all that cheese) with a hike through the mountains in the evening.
Have dinner in a Yurt. In Val d’Isere it’s possible to organize as group dinner in a Turkic Yurt on one of the mountain peaks. Catch the last lift of the day up the mountain and catch a lift home via snow-grader.
Take a ride on the world’s highest zipline in Val Thorens. At a height of 3230m, La Tyrolienne reaches speeds of up to 100km per hour and delivers quite a few thrills along the way.
Take a scenic flight from Megeve and look at the Alps from a different perspective, up close and personal with ancient glaciers and face to face with Mt Blanc.
Leave the skis behind and take a toboggan down the mountain at Val Thorens. Not for the faint-hearted, you’ll reach high speeds on the toboggan track – just watch out for passing skiers!
Take in an Alpine cabaret halfway up the mountain at La Folie Douce. The first Folie opened in Val d’Isere several years ago, but you can now also indulge in Val Thorens, Megeve and Meribel-Courchevel.
