Often forgotten, the Peloponnese has everything from ruins to beaches to snow-capped mountains. Instead of flocking to Greece’s more well known and crowded islands, absorb traditional Greek life in the Peloponnese. Hike the Menalon trail, stumble through the Nemean wine region or discover shipwrecks scuba diving off the Navarino coast. The Peloponnese is affordable, diverse and inspiring.
Copenhagen isn’t Denmark’s only city that boasts trendy neighbourhoods and innovative architecture. Aarhus is quickly gaining popularity thanks to its harbourfront location, Michelin-starred restaurants and busy calendar of events. It’s already been dubbed the European Capital of Culture and European Region of Gastronomy for 2017.
Not only is Venice the perfect destination for the hopeless romantic, it’s full of historic wonders and old tales for the history buff. 2016 marks the 500-year history of the Venetian ghetto, the Jewish quarter. Celebrate the thriving culture inside the ancient stone walls by exploring the newly restored synagogues and Jewish Museum, or catch a showing of Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice.
This medieval town covered in dreamy chateauxs, walnut groves, strawberry fields and black truffles is quickly becoming the hip foodie region of France. Roam across its cobbled streets and you’ll find an abundance of gourmet bistros and foodie markets. In May, British Airways launched direct London City-Bergerac flights, so make sure you get there before the rest of the world finds out about it.
Despite what you read in the news, Ukraine’s turbulence has had little effect on the west. The Unesco World Heritage Site is well known for its cozy coffee houses, cool jazz music and magnificent architecture and has been compared to Prague and Kraków for its authentic and welcoming European charm.
Majestic castles, historic towns and rolling countryside hills are what make Warwickshire in England’s West Midlands so unique. You may be familiar with Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare. This year marks the 400th anniversary of the playwright's death so why not wander the cobble-stoned streets and soak up history within the town’s picturesque walls.
Home to the most spectacular Roman ruins and medieval cities of Mérida, Cáceres and Trujillo, Extremadura is easily the most beautiful in all of Spain. Indulge in the finest cheese and jamón you’ll ever taste then walk it all off in Parque Nacional de Monfragü while bird spotting.
Beyond the bustling resorts you’ll find the hidden gem that is an island full of breathtaking natural wonders. At first glance, the simple fishing village of East Coast Tenerife seems dry and barren. But, speckled with brightly coloured houses and nestled next to one of the most beautiful teal beaches, this balmy Spanish island is perfect for those after some winter sunshine.
Pronounced ‘Tes-sel,’ the untouched Wadden Sea Island shelters white-sand beaches, an abundance of wildlife and quaint villages. The nine kilometre wide island boasts a myriad of activities from boat cruises to horse riding and skydiving, as well as incredible local produce including wineries, breweries and dairies for the travelling foodie.
You might be more familiar with its southern neighbours, Split, Dubrovnik and Zadar, but Northern Dalmatia is quickly becoming a hot tourist destination for those seeking a more unpopulated paradise. Its rugged landscape and jaw-dropping cliffs are a nature-lover’s heaven, while Yachties can sail from island to island without bumping into those on their gap year.
