8/10 8. The East Coast of Tenerife, Canary Islands

Beyond the bustling resorts you’ll find the hidden gem that is an island full of breathtaking natural wonders. At first glance, the simple fishing village of East Coast Tenerife seems dry and barren. But, speckled with brightly coloured houses and nestled next to one of the most beautiful teal beaches, this balmy Spanish island is perfect for those after some winter sunshine.

iStock