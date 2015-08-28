Exploring New Orleans like a local

Ten years on from Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, Louisiana is enjoying a renaissance as one of the most hopeful and happening cities in the US, if not the world. Just ask its people. Like Paul, a Bostonian transplant, and Edwin who grew up in the heavily flood-affected Ninth Ward, two locals I meet while wandering up the live-music laden Frenchman Street. “Are you kidding, this is the best city in the whole of the USA,” boasts Paul. Edwin eagerly nods in agreement. Mervin, a nephew to the famous New Orleans ‘70s soul/funk band The Neville Brothers who has toured extensively as a musician himself, is another local character I meet outside BBQ hangout, The Joint. He says he’s never known soul like he has in this water-bordered town and asks, “When are you moving here, Girl? This is the best life there is.”

Listening to a local street band. Photo: Kelli Armstrong

The commitment the people have to the Big Easy is testament to the growth it’s endured in the 10 years since the devastating storm that was the US’s most costly natural disaster. Many thought recovery improbable, but New Orleanians knew better. When the decade anniversary arrives on August 29th, the Louisianan melting pot will celebrate, rather than commiserate, as it triumphantly pulses toward revitalisation.

Each time I’ve visited New Orleans, the promise of a good time has been palpable. From the historic French Quarter to the first-class contemporary restaurant scene in the Warehouse District and the neighbourhood street parties sure have a lot to offer.

Here’s my hotlist for when you hit up New Orleans, and you will, you must.

Because just like the great poet Bob Dylan said; ‘Everything in New Orleans is a good idea.”

Music

Spotted Cat

Located on thriving Frenchmen Street this tightly-packed bar will at most charge you five bucks or a one-drink (get your hangover-curing bloody mary’s here) minimum to witness some of the finest vocals and horn blowers in town.

Irvin Mayfield Playhouse

Lend your ear to instrumental specialists and soothing soul singers while sipping a cocktail at Irvin Mayfield’s Jazz Playhouse inside the Sonesta Hotel on the infamous Bourbon Street.

Tours

Freewheelin’ Tours

Widen your eyes and knowledge from the seat of a super-cool cruiser on the Crescent Tour that pedals past 19th century mansions, through Tremé where many of New Orleans most famous jazz musicians were born, onto Louis Armstrong Park and Congo Square.

Laura Plantation Tour

A guided tour of this former sugar farm built in 1805 is based on 200 years of family documents including the memoirs of Laura Duparc, a French Creole descendant who was born and raised on the plantation that was also home to over 400 slaves throughout its history.

Vampires, voodoo, cemetery and scandals, New Orleans offers endless haunted tours to spook you into the nearest bar for a takeaway cocktail. Tours extend to the many aboveground (so coffins don't float to the top during downpours) cemeteries where crypts date back to the 1800s. St Louis Cemetery No. 1 is home to the gravesite and ghost of Marie Laveau, the ‘Voodoo Queen of New Orleans’.

Shop

Neon Heart

This sleekly-curated destination store in Uptown New Orleans is run by a cool-cat couple who source unique brands both locally and internationally. Statement sunglasses, upcycled vintage jewellery and artisanal skincare are just some of the need-now wares available.

Hattie Sparks

A cult lifestyle store that proudly stocks local makers such as homegoods designers General Public and the Elizabeth Chronicles and contemporary fashion labels.

Kitchen Witch

Stop into this delightful French Quarter store specialising in hard-to-find and pre-owned food and cookery books for recipes of all that Louisiana fare you’ve been drooling over.

Eat

Café du Monde

A local saxophonist entertains as you wait to be seated in this teaming 24-hour establishment wedged between Jackson Square and the mighty Mississippi River. Once seated order a serve of beignets (hot, puffy, freshly fried donuts) that arrive dusted with icing sugar. Wash it all down with a café au lait – chicory coffee with hot milk. And thank me later.

Cochon

This hopping establishment manned by chefs/owners Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski serves up the swoon-worthy Cajun and Southern style cooking. A minimal wooden interior hosts both locals and tourists keen to sample the innovative menu that includes the famed fried alligator with chilli garlic mayonnaise, an oyster and bacon sandwich, and catfish courtbouillon.

R’evolution

This five-dining room venue offers reimagined Louisiana dishes under the guidance of chefs John Folse and Rick Tramonto. Be sure to order the crab meat beignets, death by gumbo and lobster gnocchi dishes and allow a few hours for this mouth-watering, multi-course experience.

Drink

Mimi’s

Hang with the locals at this neighbourhood dive bar in the Marigny. The late-night hot spot has taste-sensation tapas, cold cold beer, a pool table and many a “yes ma’am” Southern-accented gentleman.

Vaughans

This no-frills watering hole in the Bywater is about as inconspicuous as the boa constrictor hiding in the backpack of the patron sitting next to me. That is until you enter the bunting-laden dive bar, or open the backpack! Live music, cheap drinks and colourful characters.

Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar

Said to be the oldest (and most haunted) bar in the US of A with ownership records dating back to 1772. They mix the best Hurricanes (the must-try cocktail of the Quarter) in Nola.

Carousel Bar in Monteleone Hotel

Grownups quench their thirst in this cocktail-serving, carousel-spinning bar inside the historic Monteleone Hotel in the French Quarter. If you’re game, try the sazerac, whiskey and absinthe in a glass.

Stay

International House Hotel

This boutique gem located in the historic CBD, just a few blocks from the French Quarter, is a welcome retreat after a day of sightseeing, marvelling at street musos, and imbibing too many cocktails. Opened 10 years ago, in a classic Beaux Arts building, the chic lobby displays contemporary artists and houses destination bar, Loa. The 117 guest rooms, suites and penthouses feature heavenly beds, velvet seating and Aveda toiletries. Friendly staff are on hand 24/7 for neighbourhood tips and directions.

Soniat House

Traditional luxury awaits in this hidden away, historical hotel that was formerly the location of two adjoining 19th century French Quarter houses. Now a colonial-creole townhouse it features a lush courtyard – where coffee and biscuits (scones with preserves) is served all day – and antique appointed rooms. When not relaxing in your four-poster bed, visit the ‘honour bar’ for a tipple and climb a chandelier-lit spiral staircase to the lace-worked wrought iron balcony where guests swap travel tales.