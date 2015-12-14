Incredible footage from the top of Christ the Redeemer

It looks like daredevils can't get enough of scaling tall buildings and monuments around the world as the latest footage from atop Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro emerges.

Russian photographers Vadim Makhorov, 26, and Vitaliy Raskalov, 22, climbed the iconic statue back in May 2015 but they only recently released this film from their time at the top of the 125-foot-tall monument. The images they captured are incredible.

The jaw-dropping video begins with the two photographers exploring the streets of Rio before they begin their death-defying stunt, making their way to the top of the statue overlooking the Brazilian city.

RELATED: Daredevil tourists living on the edge over Rio

Vadim said: "Rio de Janeiro is a city with the most fabulous cityscapes and it was the main target of our trip."

"There aren't many places in Latin America for the roofer to get on so our main aim was to climb Christ the Redeemer."

RELATED: Walking the line above Rio de Janeiro

"We shot it in the evening as it was just impossible to do it during the day with thousands of tourists staring at us."

It seems Rio is a popular city to perform stunts over: