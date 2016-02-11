Did Britain Have Its Own Pompeii?

Archaeologists have discovered a prehistoric village in central England. It’s thought to be the best-preserved Bronze Age site ever found in Britain. At 3,000 years old, the settlement of circular wooden houses is miraculously intact.

The houses - built on stilts - collapsed in a fire, then plunged into a river. There, the silt helped preserve the structures in pristine condition.

The site, discovered about six feet below-ground, also contained other objects. Archaeologists uncovered glass beads, tools, cups, bowls, and jars. Some of the bowls even had food preserved inside them, which is a very rare find.

Once all the items have been catalogued, they will be put on public display.

