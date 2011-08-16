News

A look back at last year's WOW Awards winners

A look back at last year's WOW Awards winners

1/11 A look back at last year's WOW Awards winners

The Brancott Estate World of WearableArt Awards is an iconic event on Wellington's calendar each year. In anticipation of this year's event, we take a look back at just some of last year's winners.

First up, we have the supreme winner - Loops, Yogesh Chaudhary & Manas Barve, India

2/11 A look back at last year's WOW Awards winners

The runner-up to the supreme award - Horridus, Lynn Christiansen, USA

3/11 A look back at last year's WOW Awards winners

2010 Winner Wellington International Award - Ecdysis, Bonnie Begg & Christine White, Australia

4/11 A look back at last year's WOW Awards winners

2010 Runner Up Wellington International Award - BioLumina, Svenja, Australia

5/11 A look back at last year's WOW Awards winners

2010 Winner Bizarre Bra Section - Every Rose Has Its Thorns, Violet Oliver, Auckland

6/11 A look back at last year's WOW Awards winners

2010 Winner WETA Award - Put A Cork In It, Sean Purucker, USA

7/11 A look back at last year's WOW Awards winners

2010 Commended Mainfreight Duffy Books In Homes Children's Section - A Bid for Freedom, Kate Hellyar, Leeston

8/11 A look back at last year's WOW Awards winners

2010 Runner Up Air NZ South Pacific Section - Who's The Pest ... I Am The Pest!!!, Beatrice Carlson, Auckland

9/11 A look back at last year's WOW Awards winners

2010 Winner Tourism NZ Avant Garde Section: Theme: Inspired by the Circus - The Ring Mistress, Richelle Dynae Rudeen, UK

10/11 A look back at last year's WOW Awards winners

2010 Runner Up WETA Award - Promiscua Le Plus Grande, Mike Ward, Nelson

11/11 A look back at last year's WOW Awards winners

2010 Winner Untouched World WOW Factor Award - Reflection On Time, Julie Brawley, Ashburton

Tickets are still available to this year's Brancott Estate World of WearableArt season - running from August 25 - September 10

