Check out Travel & Leisure's top 10...
Travel & Leisure has released their list of top cities to travel to this year!
10. Paris
France
Scraping in at number 10 is Europe's stunning city of light. With quaint cafés lining picturesque cobbled streets, beautiful gardens, some of the world's finest art and super stylish locals, Paris will always be on a list of the world's best cities.
9. Barcelona
Spain
Spain's fairytale city of Barcelona comes in at number 9 as one of the world's top cities. From the sculptures of Salvador Dali to the architectural masterpieces of Antoni Gaudi and all the sangria in between, Barcelona is offers a Spanish experience like no other.
8. Sydney
Australia
It's no surprise our spectacular harbour city made the list. Bursting with colour and culture, boasting Bondi's beautiful stretch of golden sand and that sparkling harbour, Sydney is the jewel is Australia's crown.
7. Siem Reap
Cambodia
As the gateway to Cambodia's magnificent ancient Khmer city Angkor Wat, Siem Reap has become of Asia's most popular cities. Over the years, the waterfront city has grown to accommodate its popularity with tourists, making it weigh in at number 7 on the list of the world's best cities.
6. Cape Town
South Africa
Despite it being the least African of African cities, the seaside capital of Cape Town comes in at number 6, and it's not just because of the World Cup. Cosmopolitan and cool, the city by the sea has earned its spot on the list with its balance of city delights and natural beauty.
5. Istanbul
Turkey
The only city in the world that straddles the border between Asia and Europe, Istanbul has a foot on both sides of the fence, so the grass is always green. The fusion of culture in this city loans it an edge few others have, making it the world's 5th best city.
4. New york City
USA
There is a reason Frank Sinatra wrote a song about this city. The Big Apple weighs in at number 4 this year and little explanation is necessary. Food, fashion and its fast pace keep New York City an irresistible destination, and ensure it makes the list of world's best cities.
3. Rome
Italy
The Eternal City comes in at number 3 this year, and who could be surprised? With some Europe's most famous historic landmarks and exquisite art, there is really no question whether Rome is one of the world's best cities.
2. Florence
Italy
Italy's spectacular city of culture and beauty, it is no wonder Florence weighs in at number 2. From Michelangelo to Gucci, this is Italy at it's best.
1. Bangkok
Thailand
The city of colours; the place where shiny skyscrapers stand next to historic temples and home to a staggering 10 million people, Bangkok is the beating heart of Thailand. The world's number 1 city for the second year in a row and in the top 10 since 2002, bangkok has it all.
