Travel & Leisure picks the best cities of 2011

Best Cities

1/12 Best Cities - Cover

Check out Travel & Leisure's top 10...

Travel & Leisure has released their list of top cities to travel to this year!



2/12 Best Cities - Paris

10. Paris

France

Scraping in at number 10 is Europe's stunning city of light. With quaint cafés lining picturesque cobbled streets, beautiful gardens, some of the world's finest art and super stylish locals, Paris will always be on a list of the world's best cities.

3/12 Best Cities - Barcelona

9. Barcelona

Spain

Spain's fairytale city of Barcelona comes in at number 9 as one of the world's top cities. From the sculptures of Salvador Dali to the architectural masterpieces of Antoni Gaudi and all the sangria in between, Barcelona is offers a Spanish experience like no other.

4/12 Best Cities - Sydney

8. Sydney

Australia

It's no surprise our spectacular harbour city made the list. Bursting with colour and culture, boasting Bondi's beautiful stretch of golden sand and that sparkling harbour, Sydney is the jewel is Australia's crown.

5/12 Best Cities - Siem Reap

7. Siem Reap

Cambodia

As the gateway to Cambodia's magnificent ancient Khmer city Angkor Wat, Siem Reap has become of Asia's most popular cities. Over the years, the waterfront city has grown to accommodate its popularity with tourists, making it weigh in at number 7 on the list of the world's best cities.

6/12 Best Cities - Cape Town

6. Cape Town

South Africa

Despite it being the least African of African cities, the seaside capital of Cape Town comes in at number 6, and it's not just because of the World Cup. Cosmopolitan and cool, the city by the sea has earned its spot on the list with its balance of city delights and natural beauty.

7/12 Best Cities - Istanbul

5. Istanbul

Turkey

The only city in the world that straddles the border between Asia and Europe, Istanbul has a foot on both sides of the fence, so the grass is always green. The fusion of culture in this city loans it an edge few others have, making it the world's 5th best city.

8/12 Best Cities - New York City

4. New york City

USA

There is a reason Frank Sinatra wrote a song about this city. The Big Apple weighs in at number 4 this year and little explanation is necessary. Food, fashion and its fast pace keep New York City an irresistible destination, and ensure it makes the list of world's best cities.

9/12 Best Cities - Rome

3. Rome

Italy

The Eternal City comes in at number 3 this year, and who could be surprised? With some Europe's most famous historic landmarks and exquisite art, there is really no question whether Rome is one of the world's best cities.

10/12 Best Cities - Florence

2. Florence

Italy

Italy's spectacular city of culture and beauty, it is no wonder Florence weighs in at number 2. From Michelangelo to Gucci, this is Italy at it's best.

11/12 Best Cities - Bangkok: City of Colors

1. Bangkok

Thailand

The city of colours; the place where shiny skyscrapers stand next to historic temples and home to a staggering 10 million people, Bangkok is the beating heart of Thailand. The world's number 1 city for the second year in a row and in the top 10 since 2002, bangkok has it all.

12/12 Best Cities - Exit

Now check out the best way to get there!

Take a peek inside the world's best airlines...



