Simply devine: Asia's best resort

1/12 Simply devine: Asia's best resort

Asia has no shortage of luxury resorts to choose from, so the one voted Asia's Leading Resort in the World Travel Awards 2011 has to be pretty impressive.

Take a look at what Sanya Resort in China's Hainan province has that caught the judges' attention...

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

2/12 Simply devine: Asia's best resort

Well, the pool looks mighty enticing! And that's just one of them!

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

3/12 Simply devine: Asia's best resort

And here's one of the best rooms - a premium ocean suite.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

4/12 Simply devine: Asia's best resort

Indoor-outdoor flow that would make real-estate agents weak at the knees...

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

5/12 Simply devine: Asia's best resort

This suite doesn't look too bad either...

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

6/12 Simply devine: Asia's best resort

All 343 rooms have a view of the beach and ocean

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

7/12 Simply devine: Asia's best resort

And apparently the bathrooms are so comfortable you can read a book in the shower!

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

8/12 Simply devine: Asia's best resort

The Club InterContinental Restaurant is one of six on-site dining options

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

9/12 Simply devine: Asia's best resort

But before you eat, enjoy a sundowner at the funky beach bar and lounge

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

10/12 Simply devine: Asia's best resort

The resort describes itself as an eco-friendly tropical oasis, with water features and gardens both inside and out

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

11/12 Simply devine: Asia's best resort

If you have to bring your kids on holiday, the playground should keep them entertained for a bit

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

12/12 Simply devine: Asia's best resort

And to top it all off, there's a gorgeous spa waiting to pamper the well-to-do guests

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

