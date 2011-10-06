Simply devine: Asia's best resort

Asia has no shortage of luxury resorts to choose from, so the one voted Asia's Leading Resort in the World Travel Awards 2011 has to be pretty impressive.
Take a look at what Sanya Resort in China's Hainan province has that caught the judges' attention...
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
Well, the pool looks mighty enticing! And that's just one of them!
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
And here's one of the best rooms - a premium ocean suite.
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
Indoor-outdoor flow that would make real-estate agents weak at the knees...
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
This suite doesn't look too bad either...
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
All 343 rooms have a view of the beach and ocean
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
And apparently the bathrooms are so comfortable you can read a book in the shower!
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
The Club InterContinental Restaurant is one of six on-site dining options
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
But before you eat, enjoy a sundowner at the funky beach bar and lounge
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
The resort describes itself as an eco-friendly tropical oasis, with water features and gardens both inside and out
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
If you have to bring your kids on holiday, the playground should keep them entertained for a bit
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
And to top it all off, there's a gorgeous spa waiting to pamper the well-to-do guests
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts