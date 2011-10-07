World Aquatic! The World's Coolest Underwater Destinations
Dive beneath the waves and discover some of the world's coolest underwater sights.
Atlantis The Palm, Dubai
Submerged temples of Mahabalipuram
Tamil Nadu, India
The Shore Temple at Mahabalipuram, in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu, is a UNESCO World Heritage Listed Site dating from the 8th century AD. The temple origins were obscured over time, but it was believed to be part of legendary complex 'The Seven Pagodas'. During the 2004 tsunami, the sea retreated and eye witnesses recalled seeing a long, straight rock structure appear on the sea floor. As the water flooded back in, centuries of sediment was removed. 2005 sonar exploration confirmed the presence of 6ft high stone walls, plus two other submerged temples and one cave temple within 500m of the shore. Whether they confirm The Seven Pagodas legend, it is yet to be determined.
Credit/Photo/Licence
Flickr: Senthil-kumar
Great Blue Hole
Belize, Central America
The Great Blue Hole is an underwater sinkhole off the coast of Belize. Over 300m across and 124m deep, the hole is situated near the centre of Lighthouse Reef. Jacques-Yves Cousteau, inventor of the aqua lung, declared Great Blue Hole one of the top ten scuba diving sites in the world.
Credit/Photo/Licence
U.S. Geological Survey
Hotel Conrad Rangali Island
Maldives
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is an award winning luxury hotel set on two private islands in the Maldives. Accessed via sea plane, the exclusive hotel is home to Ithaa - the world’s first all-glass undersea restaurant. Positioned 5 metres below the water’s surface, the restaurant can seat up to 14 guests and offers unparalleled views of the reef and local marine life.
Credit/Photo/Licence
Hotel Conrad Rangali Island
Cancun Underwater Museum
Cancun, Mexico
One of the world's newest attractions, Cancun Underwater Sculpture Park is hidden in the shallow waters of the Cancun National Marine Park. Haunting yet beautiful, the park was designed to lure visitors away from storm damaged local reefs and give them a better chance at recovery. The park now features over 400 sculptures.
Credit/Photo/Licence
Jason DeCaires Taylor
Nereo Cave
Sardinia, Italy
Nereo Cave is a huge underwater sea-cave on the north-western coast of Sardinia. Considered the biggest marine cave in the Mediterranean Sea, with many entrances and tunnels, its part of a marine reserve established in 2003. The cave walls are covered in red coral and yellow Leptopsammia, and residents include lobsters, congers and moray eels.
Credit/Photo/Licence
Capo Galera Dive Centre/Marco Busdraghi
Port Royal
Jamaica, The Caribbean
Once known as the Wickedest City on Earth, with a reputation for pirates, prostitutes and rum; Port Royal now rests silently beneath the waves. On June 7 1692, a massive earthquake sent 33 acres of the city - including streets, houses, and their occupants - into Kingston Harbor. The result is a fascinating time capsule of an English colonial port city in the 17th century. The underwater city can be seen at depths ranging from a few inches to 40 feet.
JNHT
Bikini Atoll
Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands
Bikini Atoll. It's very name conjures images of nuclear destruction, yet it's an area of incredible natural beauty. Surprising to many, you can actually dive here. Dive sites include the USS Saratoga and the HIJMS Nagato, which were used to test the effect of the atomic bomb on naval vessels. It's understandable that people would have hesitations visiting such a place, but the people of Bikini feel it important to share their story.
Credit/Photo/Licence
James Lee
Great Barrier Reef
Cairns, Tropical North Qld
One of Australia's most remarkable natural wonders, the Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest reef system. Stretching for over 2,600km along the Queensland coast, the reef is composed of over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands. Supporting a diversity of marine life, including many vulnerable or endangered species; the reef and islands are home to 400 species of coral, 30 species of whale, 5,000 species of mollusc, 6 species of sea turtle, and over 1,500 species of fish.
Credit/Photo/Licence
Wikipedia - Richard Ling/Toby Hudson
Atlantis The Palm
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Atlantis, The Palm is a six-star resort located at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. Designed around the ancient mythology of Atlantis, the resort features the elaborate Lost Chambers maze and the Aquaventure water park. The Lost Chambers is a series of underwater hallways and tunnels with giant windows onto an aquarium with over 65,000 marine creatures. Shark Attack tube ride takes through the centre of the aquarium, allowing you to get up close to the sharks.
Credit/Photo/Licence
Atlantis The Palm/Flickr: themonnie
SS Thistlegorm
Red Sea, Egypt
A well known dive site near Ras Muhammad in the Red Sea, the SS Thistlegorm was a British armed Merchant Navy ship sunk by enemy fire in 1941. Discovered by Jacques-Yves Cousteau in the early 1950's, the wreck lures divers keen to see its ill-fated cargo. Trucks, motorcycles, train carriages, rifles and more are all lurking in the depths for you to see.
Credit/Photo/Licence
Wikipedia - Fir0002