2/11 World Aquatic! The world's coolest underwater destinations - Mahabalipuram

Submerged temples of Mahabalipuram



Tamil Nadu, India



The Shore Temple at Mahabalipuram, in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu, is a UNESCO World Heritage Listed Site dating from the 8th century AD. The temple origins were obscured over time, but it was believed to be part of legendary complex 'The Seven Pagodas'. During the 2004 tsunami, the sea retreated and eye witnesses recalled seeing a long, straight rock structure appear on the sea floor. As the water flooded back in, centuries of sediment was removed. 2005 sonar exploration confirmed the presence of 6ft high stone walls, plus two other submerged temples and one cave temple within 500m of the shore. Whether they confirm The Seven Pagodas legend, it is yet to be determined.



