The world's coolest underwater destinations

World Aquatic! The world's coolest underwater destinations

1/11 World Aquatic! The world's coolest underwater destinations - Main

World Aquatic! The World's Coolest Underwater Destinations

Dive beneath the waves and discover some of the world's coolest underwater sights.

Atlantis The Palm, Dubai

2/11 World Aquatic! The world's coolest underwater destinations - Mahabalipuram

Submerged temples of Mahabalipuram

Tamil Nadu, India

The Shore Temple at Mahabalipuram, in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu, is a UNESCO World Heritage Listed Site dating from the 8th century AD. The temple origins were obscured over time, but it was believed to be part of legendary complex 'The Seven Pagodas'. During the 2004 tsunami, the sea retreated and eye witnesses recalled seeing a long, straight rock structure appear on the sea floor. As the water flooded back in, centuries of sediment was removed. 2005 sonar exploration confirmed the presence of 6ft high stone walls, plus two other submerged temples and one cave temple within 500m of the shore. Whether they confirm The Seven Pagodas legend, it is yet to be determined.

Credit/Photo/Licence

Flickr: Senthil-kumar

3/11 World Aquatic! The world's coolest underwater destinations - Great Blue Hole

Great Blue Hole

Belize, Central America

The Great Blue Hole is an underwater sinkhole off the coast of Belize. Over 300m across and 124m deep, the hole is situated near the centre of Lighthouse Reef. Jacques-Yves Cousteau, inventor of the aqua lung, declared Great Blue Hole one of the top ten scuba diving sites in the world.

Credit/Photo/Licence

U.S. Geological Survey

4/11 World Aquatic! The world's coolest underwater destinations - Hotel Conrad Rangali Island

Hotel Conrad Rangali Island

Maldives

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is an award winning luxury hotel set on two private islands in the Maldives. Accessed via sea plane, the exclusive hotel is home to Ithaa - the world’s first all-glass undersea restaurant. Positioned 5 metres below the water’s surface, the restaurant can seat up to 14 guests and offers unparalleled views of the reef and local marine life.

Credit/Photo/Licence

Hotel Conrad Rangali Island

5/11 World Aquatic! The world's coolest underwater destinations - Cancun Underwater Museum

Cancun Underwater Museum

Cancun, Mexico

One of the world's newest attractions, Cancun Underwater Sculpture Park is hidden in the shallow waters of the Cancun National Marine Park. Haunting yet beautiful, the park was designed to lure visitors away from storm damaged local reefs and give them a better chance at recovery. The park now features over 400 sculptures.

Credit/Photo/Licence

Jason DeCaires Taylor

6/11 World Aquatic! The world's coolest underwater destinations - Nereo Cave

Nereo Cave

Sardinia, Italy

Nereo Cave is a huge underwater sea-cave on the north-western coast of Sardinia. Considered the biggest marine cave in the Mediterranean Sea, with many entrances and tunnels, its part of a marine reserve established in 2003. The cave walls are covered in red coral and yellow Leptopsammia, and residents include lobsters, congers and moray eels.

Credit/Photo/Licence

Capo Galera Dive Centre/Marco Busdraghi

7/11 World Aquatic! The world's coolest underwater destinations - Port Royal

Port Royal

Jamaica, The Caribbean

Once known as the Wickedest City on Earth, with a reputation for pirates, prostitutes and rum; Port Royal now rests silently beneath the waves. On June 7 1692, a massive earthquake sent 33 acres of the city - including streets, houses, and their occupants - into Kingston Harbor. The result is a fascinating time capsule of an English colonial port city in the 17th century. The underwater city can be seen at depths ranging from a few inches to 40 feet.

JNHT

8/11 World Aquatic! The world's coolest underwater destinations - Bikini Atoll

Bikini Atoll

Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands

Bikini Atoll. It's very name conjures images of nuclear destruction, yet it's an area of incredible natural beauty. Surprising to many, you can actually dive here. Dive sites include the USS Saratoga and the HIJMS Nagato, which were used to test the effect of the atomic bomb on naval vessels. It's understandable that people would have hesitations visiting such a place, but the people of Bikini feel it important to share their story.

Credit/Photo/Licence

James Lee

9/11 World Aquatic! The world's coolest underwater destinations - Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef

Cairns, Tropical North Qld

One of Australia's most remarkable natural wonders, the Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest reef system. Stretching for over 2,600km along the Queensland coast, the reef is composed of over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands. Supporting a diversity of marine life, including many vulnerable or endangered species; the reef and islands are home to 400 species of coral, 30 species of whale, 5,000 species of mollusc, 6 species of sea turtle, and over 1,500 species of fish.

Credit/Photo/Licence

Wikipedia - Richard Ling/Toby Hudson

10/11 World Aquatic! The world's coolest underwater destinations - Atlantis The Palm

Atlantis The Palm

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Atlantis, The Palm is a six-star resort located at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. Designed around the ancient mythology of Atlantis, the resort features the elaborate Lost Chambers maze and the Aquaventure water park. The Lost Chambers is a series of underwater hallways and tunnels with giant windows onto an aquarium with over 65,000 marine creatures. Shark Attack tube ride takes through the centre of the aquarium, allowing you to get up close to the sharks.

Credit/Photo/Licence

Atlantis The Palm/Flickr: themonnie

11/11 World Aquatic! The world's coolest underwater destinations - SS Thistlegorm

SS Thistlegorm

Red Sea, Egypt

A well known dive site near Ras Muhammad in the Red Sea, the SS Thistlegorm was a British armed Merchant Navy ship sunk by enemy fire in 1941. Discovered by Jacques-Yves Cousteau in the early 1950's, the wreck lures divers keen to see its ill-fated cargo. Trucks, motorcycles, train carriages, rifles and more are all lurking in the depths for you to see.

Credit/Photo/Licence

Wikipedia - Fir0002

