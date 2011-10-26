News

Crazy, Sexy Travel

1/10 Crazy, Sexy Travel

Crazy, Sexy Travel

Take a peek inside Jamaica's Hedonism II Resort, one of the craziest, sexiest destinations to holiday...



Hedonism II

2/10 Crazy, Sexy Travel - Hedonism II

Hedonism II

The rumours are not just the result of Chinese whispers... everything you've heard is true. Hedonism II is the legendary party island you've been dreaming of. A place to shed your inhibitions, party with strangers, have a drink before noon, and let your imagination run wild. Are you up for it?

Flights to Jamaica

Hedonism II

3/10 Crazy, Sexy Travel - Wild and Wicked

Wild and Wicked

Don't be shy. If you're after a holiday unlike any other, this is the one for you. Hedonism II attracts fun-loving couples and singles over age 18 who come to this westernmost point of Jamaica for a vacation of sun, sand, and something more.

Flights to Jamaica

Hedonism II

4/10 Crazy, Sexy Travel - Theme Nights

Theme Nights

By day you can laze by the pool, soak in the hot tub, or chill out on the beach and enjoy the Jamaican sunshine. When nigh descends, however, things change dramatically; this is when the island comes alive. Each night there's a different theme; toga parties, retro or lingerie nights and even a bit of fetish wear for good measure.

Flights to Jamaica

Hedonism II

5/10 Crazy, Sexy Travel - Activities

Activities

If you're feeling the need to give your liver some much-needed down time, there are plenty of activities to offer distraction. Work out in the gym, relax in a hammock (on your own or with a friend, they are big enough), or take the plunge with a bit of snorkelling or diving in the spectacular sapphire waters that lap the shores.

Flights to Jamaica

Hedonism II

6/10 Crazy, Sexy Travel - Entertainment

Entertainment

Let's be honest though, you’re not here to go to the gym... You will be lucky to even see its doors with everything else the resort has to offer. Several nightclubs, pools with swim-up bars, and even a piano lounge that serves endless premium brand cocktails, beer and wine to keep your thirst at bay. Oh, and we hear Club Hurricane is the pick of the bunch. We will leave it to you to find out why…

Flights to Jamaica

Hedonism II

7/10 Crazy, Sexy Travel - Dining

Dining

Forget counting calories, Hedonism is about long lazy lunches and late night feasts, with everything included in the upfront price, so you never have to worry about how much you indulge. Start with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on the beach before slinking into one of the intimate restaurants, or there is always room service…

Flights to Jamaica

Hedonism II

8/10 Crazy, Sexy Travel - Sleep

Sleep

Sleep in, stay up late…never leave your room. The rooms at Hedonism are designed with you in mind and are a reflection of the adult's only mantra, with mirrored ceilings above every bed. And for those who aren’t interesting in sleeping, rumour has it things tend to get a little bit naughty down the beach at 2am. Hedonism II really does cater for everyone.

Flights to Jamaica

Hedonism II

9/10 Crazy, Sexy Travel - Recovery

Recovery

Hedonism II is all about indulging your body and mind, so it is no surprise it is home to a lush day spa. For a bit of pampering, or some much needed recovery from whatever activities you have been participating in head to Hedonism Spa and surrender your body to the highly trained therapists, emerging supremely relaxed and ready for more.

Flights to Jamaica

Hedonism II

10/10 Crazy, Sexy Travel - Exit

Want more? Click here to check out The Naked Traveller





Miru Kim

