Great Australian Road Trips

Don’t risk getting stranded in an airport and having your holiday ruined. This vast southern land has amazing places to explore by car, so hit the road and be the master of your own adventure!
Flickr: abhisawa
Flickr.com: abhisawa
Rainforest Way
Winding through the beautiful North Coast of New South Wales, the 650km Rainforest way take you through some of the country’s most spectacular sub-tropical rainforest, past the renowned Mount Warning and 14 national parks. Add to this the North Coast’s collection of alternative towns that dot the area, including the hippie chic surf town of Byron Bay and you have the perfect road trip.
Getty Images
Australia's North West
The North West of Australia is perfect for the road tripper who likes it a little rough. A truly remote Outback experience, this five-day drive takes you from the sultry city of Darwin to the rust-red cliffs of Katherine Gorge, past Kununurra's diamond mine and on to the sugar-like sand of Broome's Cable Beach
Flickr.com: David Busch Aus
Flickr.com: David Busch Aus
Fleurieu Peninsula
With beautiful hills sweeping down to sun-drenched beaches, vineyards and beautiful towns devoted to gourmet delights, the Fleurieu Peninsula is the perfect place for a South Australian road trip. Whether to indulge in the area’s fresh produce, swim in the pristine waters of the Aquatic Reserve or walk one of the coastal trails, there are few better places to explore by road.<
Flickr: James Yu Photography
Flickr: By James Yu Photography
Huon Trail
With beautiful hills sweeping down to sun-drenched beaches, vineyards and beautiful towns devoted to gourmet delights, the Fleurieu Peninsula is the perfect place for a South Australian road trip. Whether to indulge in the area’s fresh produce, swim in the pristine waters of the Aquatic Reserve or walk one of the coastal trails, there are few better places to explore by road.
Flickr: thedanphotos
Flickr.com: thedanphotos
Snowy Mountains Drive
Whether travelling by car or motorcycle, this Snowy Mountains driving is the only way to see this incredible region. This route has the country's highest mountains, some of the most diverse flora and fauna, towns bursting with historic and cultural stories, and quirky entertainment and some of the finest views in Australia.
Flickr: Hadi Zaher
Flickr: Hadi Zaher
The Nullabor Plain
WA & SA
One of the most famous road trips in the great southern land, the mighty Nullabor is what road trippers the world over dream of. You can travel the 3800 km from Perth to Adelaide by rail, bus or plane, but it's an altogether different experience by road. It’s a 9 day trip, but it is worth it; you will be rewarded by dramatic landscapes, soaring cliffs and spectacular views as you make your way across the country.
Find Accommodation
Flickr.com: By Stonestreet's Coaches - The Extra Mile
Red Centre
Australia’s Red Centre has some of the country’s greatest roads, as well as some of its greatest sights - from Uluru to Kings Canyon. The Red Centre Way is a 5 day drive showcasing the outback at its most beautiful, with desert sands, mulga forest and scenic sandstone cliffs. Just be sure to pack plenty of supplies!
Flickr: Andy_Mitchell_UK
Flickr: Andy_Mitchell_UK
Great Ocean Road
One of Australia's most famous drives, you simply can't go past the Great Ocean Road. Following the spectacular limestone cliffs of Victoria's coastline, the incredible views, awesome beaches and quaint seaside towns make this the ideal spot for a road trip.
Flickr.com: By edwin.11
Flickr.com: By edwin.11
Now click here to check out the best Aussie camp sites...
Flickr.com: By srikanth_jandy