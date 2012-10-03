News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Great Australian Road Trips

Great Australian Road Trips

You may also like these galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Jen Hawkins' body double sizzles in red

1/10 Great Australian Road Trips

Don’t risk getting stranded in an airport and having your holiday ruined. This vast southern land has amazing places to explore by car, so hit the road and be the master of your own adventure!

Flickr: abhisawa

Flickr.com: abhisawa

2/10 Great Australian Road Trips - Rainforest Way

Rainforest Way

Winding through the beautiful North Coast of New South Wales, the 650km Rainforest way take you through some of the country’s most spectacular sub-tropical rainforest, past the renowned Mount Warning and 14 national parks. Add to this the North Coast’s collection of alternative towns that dot the area, including the hippie chic surf town of Byron Bay and you have the perfect road trip.

Getty Images

3/10 Great Australian Road Trips - The North West

Australia's North West

The North West of Australia is perfect for the road tripper who likes it a little rough. A truly remote Outback experience, this five-day drive takes you from the sultry city of Darwin to the rust-red cliffs of Katherine Gorge, past Kununurra's diamond mine and on to the sugar-like sand of Broome's Cable Beach


Flickr.com: David Busch Aus

Flickr.com: David Busch Aus

4/10 Great Australian Road Trips - Fleurieu Peninsula

Fleurieu Peninsula


With beautiful hills sweeping down to sun-drenched beaches, vineyards and beautiful towns devoted to gourmet delights, the Fleurieu Peninsula is the perfect place for a South Australian road trip. Whether to indulge in the area’s fresh produce, swim in the pristine waters of the Aquatic Reserve or walk one of the coastal trails, there are few better places to explore by road.<



Flickr: James Yu Photography


Flickr: By James Yu Photography

5/10 Great Australian Road Trips - Huon Trail

Huon Trail


With beautiful hills sweeping down to sun-drenched beaches, vineyards and beautiful towns devoted to gourmet delights, the Fleurieu Peninsula is the perfect place for a South Australian road trip. Whether to indulge in the area’s fresh produce, swim in the pristine waters of the Aquatic Reserve or walk one of the coastal trails, there are few better places to explore by road.



Flickr: thedanphotos


Flickr.com: thedanphotos

6/10 Great Australian Road Trips - Snowy Mountain Drive

Snowy Mountains Drive


Whether travelling by car or motorcycle, this Snowy Mountains driving is the only way to see this incredible region. This route has the country's highest mountains, some of the most diverse flora and fauna, towns bursting with historic and cultural stories, and quirky entertainment and some of the finest views in Australia.



Flickr: Hadi Zaher


Flickr: Hadi Zaher

7/10 Great Australian Road Trips - Nullabor Plain

The Nullabor Plain

WA & SA

One of the most famous road trips in the great southern land, the mighty Nullabor is what road trippers the world over dream of. You can travel the 3800 km from Perth to Adelaide by rail, bus or plane, but it's an altogether different experience by road. It’s a 9 day trip, but it is worth it; you will be rewarded by dramatic landscapes, soaring cliffs and spectacular views as you make your way across the country.

Find Accommodation

Flickr.com: By Stonestreet's Coaches - The Extra Mile

8/10 Great Australian Road Trips - Red Centre

Red Centre

Australia’s Red Centre has some of the country’s greatest roads, as well as some of its greatest sights - from Uluru to Kings Canyon. The Red Centre Way is a 5 day drive showcasing the outback at its most beautiful, with desert sands, mulga forest and scenic sandstone cliffs. Just be sure to pack plenty of supplies!

Flickr: Andy_Mitchell_UK

Flickr: Andy_Mitchell_UK

9/10 Great Australian Road Trips - The Great Ocean Road

Great Ocean Road


One of Australia's most famous drives, you simply can't go past the Great Ocean Road. Following the spectacular limestone cliffs of Victoria's coastline, the incredible views, awesome beaches and quaint seaside towns make this the ideal spot for a road trip.



Flickr.com: By edwin.11


Flickr.com: By edwin.11

10/10 Great Australian Road Trips

Now click here to check out the best Aussie camp sites...



Flickr.com: By srikanth_jandy

More Galleries

Bachelorette finale in Fiji

Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay soaks up the sun in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental

Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her Calabasas home for $4.3M

Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m