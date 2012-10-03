7/10 Great Australian Road Trips - Nullabor Plain

The Nullabor Plain



WA & SA



One of the most famous road trips in the great southern land, the mighty Nullabor is what road trippers the world over dream of. You can travel the 3800 km from Perth to Adelaide by rail, bus or plane, but it's an altogether different experience by road. It’s a 9 day trip, but it is worth it; you will be rewarded by dramatic landscapes, soaring cliffs and spectacular views as you make your way across the country.



Find Accommodation

Flickr.com: By Stonestreet's Coaches - The Extra Mile