Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature

Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Main

1/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Main

Natural wonders of the world!


Our planet is one of awe-inspiring beauty and diversity. Here are some of its most incredible sights...

flickr: eutrophication&hypoxia

2/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Kilimanjaro

Kilimanjaro

Tanzania, Africa

3/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Halong Bay

Halong Bay

Vietnam

4/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - El Yunque

El Yunque

El Yunque, Puerto Rico

5/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Black Forest

The Black Forest

Germany

6/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Yushan

Yushan

Chinese Taipei

7/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Galapagos

Galapogos Islands

Ecuador

8/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Matterhorn

The Matterhorn

Italy & Switzerland

9/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Vesuvius

Vesuvius

Naples, Italy

10/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Amazon

Amazon

The Amazon Rainforest, South America

11/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Jeita Grotto

Jeita Grotto

Jeita Grotto, Lebanon

12/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Uluru

Uluru

Red Centre, Northern Territory

13/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Maldives

Islands of the Maldives

Maldives

14/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Mud Volcanoes

Mud Volcanoes

Azerbaijan

15/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Bay of Fundy

Bay of Fundy

Bay of Fundy, Canada

16/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Dead Sea

The Dead Sea

Isreal, Jordan, Palestine

17/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef

Australia & Papua New Guinea

18/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Sundarbans

Sundarbans

Sundarbans, Bangledesh & India

19/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Jeju Island

Jeju Island

Jeju Island, South Korea

20/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Masurian Lake District

Mesurian Lake District

Masurian Lake District, Poland

21/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - PP Underground River

PP Underground River

PP Underground River, Philippines

22/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon

Arizona, USA

23/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Cliffs of Moher

Cliffs of Moher

Ireland

24/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Angel Falls

Angel Falls

Venezuela

25/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Table Mountain

Table Mountain

Cape Town, South Africa

26/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Milford Sound

Milford Sound

South Island, New Zealand

27/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Komodo

Komodo National Park

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

28/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Iguazu Falls

Igauzu Falls

Argentina, Brazil

29/29 Finalists for the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Bu Tinah Island

BinTinah Island

United Arab Emirates

