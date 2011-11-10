News

The world's worst cities for driving in

1/11 The world's worst cities for driving in

Driving around unfamiliar cities can be a traveller's worst nightmare. Here are 10 places to avoid getting behind the wheel...

This list is derived from the 2011 Commuter Pain Survey, which questions drivers on journey times, stress levels and the price of petrol.

Thinkstock

2/11 The world's worst cities for driving in

10. Singapore

Flickr: Jo@net

3/11 The world's worst cities for driving in

9. Milan, Italy

Getty

4/11 The world's worst cities for driving in

8. Moscow, Russia

AP

5/11 The world's worst cities for driving in

7. New Delhi, India

AP

6/11 The world's worst cities for driving in

6. Bangalore, India

AP

7/11 The world's worst cities for driving in

5. Johannesburg, South Africa

Getty

8/11 The world's worst cities for driving in

4. Nairobi, Kenya

AP

9/11 The world's worst cities for driving in

3. Beijing, China

Getty

10/11 The world's worst cities for driving in

2. Shenzhen, China

And, the city to avoid driving in at all costs is...

Getty

11/11 The world's worst cities for driving in

1. Mexico City, Mexico

Flickr: CarlosVanVegas

