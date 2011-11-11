The Sarasota Chalk Festival

Local and international artists descended upon the Florida town of Sarasota on November 6 to take part in the famous Sarasota Chalk Festival. Some took part in the 24-hour competition, working around the clock to bring their masterpiece to life.
This year's theme is "Pavement art through the ages". This image of a boy in a library is particularly clever with its 3D appearance.
Milton Jung CBNSP/flickr
A seriously clever artist outlines his 3D artwork...
And here's the finished product - an impressive terracotta Lego army!
A crowd gathers as artists complete their impressive pavement mural
ZJemptv/flickr
The streets of Sarasota become an open air gallery for the popular event. But it's all washed away the day after the festival.
Robert S. Donovan
More chalk art, but from the Pasadena Chalk Festival in California last year. Shelby the dog walks over the chalk drawing depicting her
AP
The mind boggles at the talent - and patience - it takes to pull off such an amazing work of art on a footpath!
AP