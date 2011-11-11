News

The Sarasota Chalk Festival

The Sarasota Chalk Festival

1/7 The Sarasota Chalk Festival

Local and international artists descended upon the Florida town of Sarasota on November 6 to take part in the famous Sarasota Chalk Festival. Some took part in the 24-hour competition, working around the clock to bring their masterpiece to life.

This year's theme is "Pavement art through the ages". This image of a boy in a library is particularly clever with its 3D appearance.

Milton Jung CBNSP/flickr

2/7 The Sarasota Chalk Festival

A seriously clever artist outlines his 3D artwork...

Twitter

3/7 The Sarasota Chalk Festival

And here's the finished product - an impressive terracotta Lego army!

Twitter

4/7 The Sarasota Chalk Festival

A crowd gathers as artists complete their impressive pavement mural

ZJemptv/flickr

5/7 The Sarasota Chalk Festival

The streets of Sarasota become an open air gallery for the popular event. But it's all washed away the day after the festival.

Robert S. Donovan

6/7 The Sarasota Chalk Festival

More chalk art, but from the Pasadena Chalk Festival in California last year. Shelby the dog walks over the chalk drawing depicting her

AP

7/7 The Sarasota Chalk Festival

The mind boggles at the talent - and patience - it takes to pull off such an amazing work of art on a footpath!

AP

