Holiday spots where the Kiwi dollar goes further

If you're overdue for a holiday and keen to know where the Kiwi dollar goes further, this list is for you. Travel company Expedia and the Bank of New Zealand have teamed up to launch the Travellers' Foreign Currency Rankings.
The companies compared the New Zealand dollar against other currencies over a year to reveal the top 10 best-value destinations for Kiwis - so take a look...
10. Brazil
The New Zealand dollar has climbed six percent against the Brazilian Real in the past year.
Pictured: Tourists visit the Fortaleza Canyon within the Serra Geral National Park in Cambara do Sul.
9. Colombia
The dollar also gained six percent against the Colombian Peso.
Pictured: A street in Bogotá's old town neighbourhood of Candelaria
8. Czech Republic
The New Zealand dollar has gone up eight percent against the Czech Koruna. You can enjoy a large pilsener with a decent meal here for about $10.
Pictured: Prague's gorgeous skyline behind the famous Charles Bridge.
7. Argentina
The dollar has risen 10 percent against the Argentinian Peso in the last year.
Pictured: A couple performs a tango in the suburbs of Buenos Aires.
6. Mexico
Latin America seems to be the place to go! The dollar has gained 12 percent against the Mexican Peso.
Pictured is a view of Acapulco Bay.
5. India
The dollar climbed 13 percent against the Indian Rupee, making it even more attractive for travellers on a tight budget.
Pictured are two children posing for a photo in Old Delhi.
4. Poland
Everyone has good things to say about Poland, and now there's another reason to visit. The dollar climbed 15 percent against the Polish Zloty in the last year.
Pictured is the pretty south-western city of Wroclaw.
3. Hungary
Hungary is another top value spot in Eastern Europe after the dollar rose 16 percent against the Forint.
Pictured: Hungarian dancers perform outside Saint Stephen's Basilica in Budapest.
2. South Africa
The dollar made a significant 17 percent gain against the South African Rand, so make your trip a little longer to fully appreciate what the country has to offer.
Pictured: Two baobab trees at the Pafuri game reserve in Kruger National Park.
Can we have a drum roll please? The best value destination to travel on the Kiwi dollar is...
1. Turkey
And you should be happy to hear that, because Turkey is an absolute must-see for New Zealanders. Make sure you spend time exploring Istanbul, take a tour of Gallipoli, bathe in the Mediterranean and take a hot water balloon ride over the spectacular fairy chimneys of Cappadocia - and those are only a couple of the highlights.
Pictured is the breathtaking Istanbul skyline.
