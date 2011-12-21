Room with a view...
There are some views that you simply cannot put a price tag on, however these hotels have. Check out the most amazing views from these incredible hotels...and with a view inside the room to match.
Presidential Suite, InterContinental
Hong Kong, China
The view of Hong Kong's glittering skyline is one of the most coveted in Asia, offering a display of lights that is hard to top. The luxurious InterContinental, situated right on the harbour facing the city boasts one of the finest views in Hong Kong, the skyline mimicked in the dark waters, giving you double the show.
InterContinental Hong Kong
Lodge Suite, Wolwedans
NambiRand Reserve, Namibia
Situated remotely within the spectacular NambiRand Reserve, the Lodge Suite at Wolwedans Camp offers one of Namibia’s most sought-after views. From the comfort of the lodge’s 200 square metre deck spot rare African wildlife and gaze across the grasslands of the national park to the majestic mountains beyond.
Wolwedans
Catarartas Suite, Hotel das Cataratas
Iguassu Falls, Brazil
Perched on the cliffs opposite Brazil’s incredible Iguassu Falls, the Hotel das Cataratas offer a breathtaking view from at its rooms however the ultimate is from the the Cataratas Suite. With four private balconies leading off the 94 square metre room, you can see the falls and the surround Iguassu National Park.
Hotel das Cataratas
Royal Pavillion, Qasr Al Sarab
Liwa Desert, Abu Dhabi
Looking across the ever shifting dunes of the legendary Liwa Desert, the magnificent Al Qasr Sarab Resort in the desert outside Abu Dhabi gives guests an experience like no other. The desert is one of the world’s harshest yet beautiful environments, with the dunes glowing shades of red and pink in the sunset, ideal for viewing from the resort’s luxurious Royal Pavillion.
Qasr Al Sarab
No. 4 Villa d'Este
Lake Combo, italy
The ultra luxurious Villa d'Este Itaky is renowned for offering the finest view of Italy’s magnificent Lake Combo since 1568. The 16th Century Lake House looks across the clear waters towards the mountains and with its period décor and historic architecture, gives guests the most beautiful spot from which to enjoy the view.
Villa d'Este
No. 7 Oberoi Amarvilas
Agra, India
Sure, you can go to India's iconic Taj Mahal and view it up close, but if you would prefer to gaze upon its magnificence from a distance then the Oberoi Amarvilas are the place to do it. Suite 7 is rumoured to have the most incredible view of the palace, and the view inside isn’t too bad either.
Oberoi Amarvilas
No.1 Commune
The Great Wall, China
Get a view of the Great Wall like no other from room number 1 at Commune, one of China's most spectacular hotels. With uninterrupted views of the Wall and the surrounding mountains, this is the ultimate way to immerse yourself in China’s most iconic setting.
Commune by the Great Wall
Galaxy Suite, Jade Mountain
St Luscia, the Caribbean
Perched on a cliff of Morne Chastanet is the exquisite Jade Mountain Resort. Its rooms have only three walls, instead of the fourth is a view that will take your breath away; the World Heritage listed Pitons, a set of volcanic mountains that rise majestically from the perfect blue of the Caribbean Sea. Enjoy it from anywhere in the room, however the private infinity edge pool on the deck is highly recommended.
Jade mountain