7/9 Room with a View - India

No. 7 Oberoi Amarvilas



Agra, India



Sure, you can go to India's iconic Taj Mahal and view it up close, but if you would prefer to gaze upon its magnificence from a distance then the Oberoi Amarvilas are the place to do it. Suite 7 is rumoured to have the most incredible view of the palace, and the view inside isn’t too bad either.

Oberoi Amarvilas