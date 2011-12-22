6/10 Istanbul: Top 10 things to do

The Grand Bazaar



Make sure you're in the mood for haggling and warding off insistent salesmen when you head to the famous Grand Bazaar. It's one of the oldest and largest covered markets in the world and attracts up to half a million visitors a day. It can be hectic, but it's fun to explore aisle after aisle of gold, silver, turquoise, turkish lamps, ceramics and almost everything else you can think of. And admire the arches and painted ceilings while you're there.

Getty