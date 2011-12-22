News

Istanbul: Top 10 things to do

1/10 Istanbul: Top 10 things to do

Dubbed the 'world's hippest city', Istanbul is overflowing with culture, history and style. Here's a top 10 guide to get you started...

The Blue Mosque

The famous Blue Mosque dominates the skyline and is equally impressive inside and out. It boasts six minarets flanking eight of the nine domes, and inside more than 20,000 ceramic tiles feature more than 50 different tulip designs. Remember to wear appropriate clothing that covers your shoulders, arms and legs.

Rev Stan/flickr

2/10 Istanbul: Top 10 things to do

Topkapi Palace

Allow at least half a day to do justice to what was the residence of the Ottoman Sultans for 400 years. The mosaic art is awe-inspiring, and the Imperial Treasury, which includes the famous emerald and diamond-clad Topkapi Dagger are must-sees.

AP

3/10 Istanbul: Top 10 things to do

Haghia Sophia

Now a museum, the Haghia Sophia, or Aya Sofya, has a fascinating history that has included stints as an islamic mosque and a Roman Catholic cathedral and evidence of each phase and the transition between them still exists. Get a guided tour to fully appreciate the building built in 532 that's widely thought to have 'changed the history of architecture'.

Getty

4/10 Istanbul: Top 10 things to do

Basilica Cistern

Head below ground for a mind-boggling look at this cathedral-sized cistern, measuring 128 metres by 64 metres. It took 7000 slaves to construct, and has been used to provide filtered water to various rulers - but with its history as a dumping spot for bodies, you wouldn't want to be drinking it...

begs/flickr

5/10 Istanbul: Top 10 things to do

Walk Galata Bridge

Take your time walking over the Galata Bridge, which spans the Istanbul's Golden Horn. Both sides are flanked by Turkish men and their fishing rods, and the bridge provides great views of each side of the Bosphorus.

AP

6/10 Istanbul: Top 10 things to do

The Grand Bazaar

Make sure you're in the mood for haggling and warding off insistent salesmen when you head to the famous Grand Bazaar. It's one of the oldest and largest covered markets in the world and attracts up to half a million visitors a day. It can be hectic, but it's fun to explore aisle after aisle of gold, silver, turquoise, turkish lamps, ceramics and almost everything else you can think of. And admire the arches and painted ceilings while you're there.

Getty

7/10 Istanbul: Top 10 things to do

Istiklal Caddesi

Start at Taksim Square and make your way down Istiklal Caddesi, a famous pedestrian shopping street, towards the Galata Tower. Admire the elegant architecture and be amazed at the thousands upon thousands of people who flock there during the weekend. You'll find book stores, music shops, theatres, cinemas, cafes, pubs, patisseries and other boutiques worth checking out.

William neuheisel/flickr

8/10 Istanbul: Top 10 things to do

Ortaköy

To see something a bit less touristy, hop on a bus and head to Ortaköy, one of the most chic neighbourhoods in town where crowds of young and sophisticated Turks seem to go to just chill, or grab a bite. The stunning Ortaköy mosque on the edge with the modern Bosphorus Bridge behind it makes for a perfect photo to capture Istanbul's old and new.

sartors/flickr

9/10 Istanbul: Top 10 things to do

Head to the rooftops

Istanbul has plenty of great rooftop bars and restaurants, many of them above hotels and with spectacular views across the domes and minarets of the mosques. Have a drink, and perhaps share a Turkish water pipe, and watch the sun go down.

Dave Proffer/flickr

10/10 Istanbul: Top 10 things to do

Spice Bazaar

You'll find a more pleasant experience here than the Grand Bazaar, and the rows of spices and dried fruits and other delicacies you won't recognise are fascinating, not to mention a treat for the nose! The vendors here also seem to be friendlier and less pushy than at the Grand Bazaar. Don't leave without buying some turkish delight and baklava to keep you sustained on your travels.

jo@net/flickr

