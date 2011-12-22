News

Places you wish you could wake up to this New Year’s Day...

San Sebastian

1/10 Places you wish you could wake up to this New Year’s Day... Cover

Wish we were here...



With so much focus on New Year's Eve, it is easy to forget about the significance of New Year’s Day. Here at Totaltravel we have pooled our dreams and come up with the ultimate places we wish we were waking up to in the new year...

2/10 Places you wish you could wake up to this New Year’s Day... Berlin

Berlin

Germany

Germany’s cultural capital and indeed, one of the most arts-focused cities in the world, awake wide eyed to the streets of Berlin and find yourself in a melting pot of European history and modernity. Often cited as the ‘New York’ of Germany, whether Berlinians like it or not, it is favoured for its liberalness, trendiness and downright friendliness towards anything and everything.

Flickr.com: By ana_ge

3/10 Places you wish you could wake up to this New Year’s Day... Kathmandu

Kathmandu

Nepal

Wake up on top of the world, literally, in the crown jewel of the Himalayas, Kathmandu. Surrounded by the gentle yet vibrant Tibetan culture and the majestic Himalayan scenery, explore temples, garden and markets in this amazing city that was once the ultimate destination on th70’s hippie trail.

Flickr.com: By photography made simple

4/10 Places you wish you could wake up to this New Year’s Day... Muscat

Muscat

Oman

Oman’s exquisite capital offers a taste of the Middle East like no other destination; cosmopolitan yet laid back, fronted by the spectacular Arabian Sea and backed by the incredible Al Hajar Mountains, it is a city of contrasts. The beauty of the country is perfectly encapsulated in Muscat, from the intricately decorated mosques, to the streets lined with date palms.

Flickr.com: By hoomygumb

5/10 Places you wish you could wake up to this New Year’s Day... Marrakech

Marrakech

Morocco

Wake up delightfully disorientated in Marrakech; Morocco’s kaleidoscope of a capital where the ost random things seem normal and normal things somehow seem so out of place. Wander the labyrinthine streets bursting with market stalls and craftsman stores, feast on a heady dose of local cuisine and allow your retinas to adjust to (and possibly never recover from) the incredible colour of this vibrant city.

Flickr.com: By Javier Corbo

6/10 Places you wish you could wake up to this New Year’s Day... Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik

Croatia

With seas so blue you would think they had been photo shopped and meandering cobbled streets from another era where a rich and beautiful culture is waiting to be discovered in museums, galleries and restaurants, this walled city is by far Croatia’s finest.

Flickr.com: By derGrafiker.de

7/10 Places you wish you could wake up to this New Year’s Day... Nice

Nice

France

The glittering jewel of the French Riviera, Nice is the timeless French destination; where the deep history of the country meets the lighthearted personality of the people. Lay a towel on one of it smooth pebbled beaches, wander its art filled streets, or sip cocktails on the Promenade des Anglais.

Flickr.com: By tim846

8/10 Places you wish you could wake up to this New Year’s Day... Mumbai

22px; font-weight: bold !important; text-decoration: none !important;">Mumbai

India

For a huge departure from a holiday of relaxation and seclusion, Mumbai offers the eager traveller a kaleidoscope of colour, culture and endless activity. Waking up in this city will be a stark yet delightful reminder of the great diversity that exists in the world, and that it should be celebrated.

Flickr.com: By nvbr11

9/10 Places you wish you could wake up to this New Year’s Day... San Sebastian

San Sebastian

Spain

If the breakfast that led in lunch followed by afternoon cocktails before dinner doesn’t keep you endlessly glued to an alfresco restaurant, wander down to one of the world’s most beautiful city beaches, La Concha, and bask in the gentle Basque sun.

Flickr.com: By goro

