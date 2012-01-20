6/6 Top 5 Travel Trends for 2012 - Security

5. Security



Remember when you didn't have to scan your aerosols, take out your laptop, and remove your shoes, your belt or your shiny new watch at airport security? The good old days could soon be coming back... and surprisingly enough, it's starting in the USA.



PreCheck is a pilot program with the aim of speeding up the screening process at four key airports in the USA. Participants will initially have to undergo a pre-approval screening process, but then can potentially sail right through security for future trips. If the tests go well, the system could be rolled out across the country... with the world bound to follow.

Flickr: hyku