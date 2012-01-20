Top 5 Travel Trends for 2012
Planning a trip in 2012? We've found the top new travel trends for the coming year to help you have a perfect holiday.
1. Technology
Technology-free travel sometimes seems like a distant memory... If we don’t stay connected with Facebook, our emails or are glued to our iPad while we travel, we feel strange. One of the biggest tech trends this year will be pre-downloading tours, city maps and transport apps before you travel. You can also expect to see more interactive travel planning via social media, and things like Near Field Communication, which is a fancy term for boarding passes and credit card details being accessed with a simple tap of your mobile phone.
2. Budget
Despite the strength of the Kiwi dollar against the euro and greenback, people are looking to see the world but spend less doing it! As a result, expect to see more pre-paid or package holidays on offer in 2012, whether it be cruises, all-inclusive resorts or daily deals vouchers. Keep in mind that nowadays cheap doesn't necessarily mean nasty, with the global downturn in tourism benefitting the savvy traveller. Even destinations that were once super expensive are within reach of the budget holiday maker, it's just about finding the right deal.
3. Destinations
Majorca and the Costa del Sol are so last year. In 2012, it's all about left-of-field destinations and getting off the beaten track. After all, there’s a whole world out there to explore. According to Lonely Planet, some of the must-see destinations this year include Tajikistan, Lesotho in southern Africa, the Mekong Delta of Vietnam, and Ohrid in Macedonia.
4. The New Travel
This next trend is set to be massive in 2012. Rather than simply finding a new destination, people are looking to find an entirely new way to travel. Whether that means volunteer-tourism, couch surfing your way across America or staying in a bizarre themed hotel, it's about breaking the traditional rules of travel and experiencing something different.
5. Security
Remember when you didn't have to scan your aerosols, take out your laptop, and remove your shoes, your belt or your shiny new watch at airport security? The good old days could soon be coming back... and surprisingly enough, it's starting in the USA.
PreCheck is a pilot program with the aim of speeding up the screening process at four key airports in the USA. Participants will initially have to undergo a pre-approval screening process, but then can potentially sail right through security for future trips. If the tests go well, the system could be rolled out across the country... with the world bound to follow.
