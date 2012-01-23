Animal smuggling: The most bizarre incidents

People will go to great lengths to smuggle animals across borders. Here are some of the more shocking incidents...
Half a zoo
With the haul of baby animals found in this man’s luggage, anyone would have thought he’d been planning to open a zoo. A man from the United Arab Emirates was arrested in Bangkok last year for trying to smuggle two baby panthers, two leopards, two baby macaque monkeys and an Asiatic black bear into Dubai. The animals had been drugged and were lying flat in cages. The wild cats fetch about $6000 on the Thai black market – and much more in Dubai.
MacJewell/flickr
Bra padding – with snakes
Breasts can be itchy at the best of times, but with baby snakes in your bra, you’re really asking for it! A woman was found with 75 of the creatures in her bra when customs officers at Stockholm airport became suspicious of her incessant itching...
Thinkstock
Pythons – strapped to someone’s chest
Did this guy have a death wish? A 22-year-old man arrived in Norway on a ferry in October 2009 with pythons stuffed into hosiery and strapped to his chest. He also had 10 cans containing lizards taped to his legs. A full-body search was prompted after a tarantula was found in his bag.
Thinkstock
Monkey business
Monkeys can be big business, and a Mexican man had dollars in his mind when he strapped 18 endangered titi monkeys to his body when trying to leave Peru in 2010. The strange bulge around his waist, where it turned out he’d hidden the six-inch monkeys in a girdle, attracted the attention of customs. Sadly, two were already dead when he was caught.
AP
Don’t mess with a baboon
It’s a wonder there’s been no movie made about this one. A baboon that had come out of a drug-induced coma broke loose on a flight from Yemen to Syria, to the dismay and terror of sleeping passengers. The hamadryas baboon turned out to be just one of many that had been smuggled on board in boxes.
Chi King/flickr
Four-legged friends – 1700 of them
The eyes of 1700 little creatures stared back at traffic police in Italy when they stopped a hatchback for a routine check in 2009. There were more than 1000 terrapins, 216 budgies, 300 white mice, 150 hamsters and 30 Japanese squirrels – oh and six chameleons. The driver was investigated for links to an animal-smuggling ring and the animals were taken to regional zoos.
Getty
Baby? Or Monkey?
A mother-daughter duo holidaying in Thailand in 2007 took a liking to a baby rhesus macaque monkey – and decided to take it back to Washington as a pet. In an attempt to fool customs, they sedated the animal and stuffed it under the 28-year-old daughter’s clothes to make her look pregnant. They made it through undetected, and were only arrested after bragging about their ‘baby’ in a mall.
Motnworb/flickr
Man's best friend
A man travelling from Madrid to Dublin thought he'd bypass normal pet-transport procedures and stuff a Chihuahua in his luggage. The caged animal was picked up during a scan and first mistaken for a stuffed toy – until further inspection.
Kjunstorm/flickr
Polly want a… parrot? Or 40?
A passenger was stopped on arrival at Heathrow in 2010 as he tried to sneak in with 40 parrot eggs in his custom-made vest. They included eggs of the endangered blue-headed macaw species. The eggs were confiscated, incubated until they hatched and were put into zoos.
Getty
Bird-eating spiders, anyone?
A British pet-shop owner was arrested at Rio de Janeiro international airport in 2009 for trying to leave the country with various poisonous and bird-eating spiders in his suitcases. They were discovered when he was selected at random for a security check.
Thinkstock