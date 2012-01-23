1/10 Animal smuggling: The most bizarre incidents

People will go to great lengths to smuggle animals across borders. Here are some of the more shocking incidents...



Half a zoo



With the haul of baby animals found in this man’s luggage, anyone would have thought he’d been planning to open a zoo. A man from the United Arab Emirates was arrested in Bangkok last year for trying to smuggle two baby panthers, two leopards, two baby macaque monkeys and an Asiatic black bear into Dubai. The animals had been drugged and were lying flat in cages. The wild cats fetch about $6000 on the Thai black market – and much more in Dubai.

MacJewell/flickr