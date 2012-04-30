What's on around Australia this May!

Japan: Kingdom of Characters, now till 3rd May
Perth, Western Australia
This exhibition is for lovers of Japanese anime and manga. Japan: Kingdom of Characters takes a look at popular characters that have triggered worldwide crazes from 1950’s to 2000’s. Features of the show include life size figures of Hello kitty, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Mobile suit Gundam and more. This exhibition ends soon, head to Central Gallery in Perth so you don’t miss out.
Grace Kelly: Style Icon, now till 17th June
Bendigo, Victoria
From now until mid June, Bendigo’s Art Gallery will allow visitors to view clothing and jewellery from one of the most famous and celebrated style icons of the 20th century, Grace Kelly. The exhibition will explore the extraordinary development and cultivation of Grace Kelly’s, influence and transformation from Hollywood actress to princess. 100 items will be on display including key dresses such as Grace Kelly’s civil wedding gown and the Edith Head designed dress worn by Grace Kelly to collect her Academy Award. So fashion lovers head to Bendigo for this not to be missed event. Make sure to book your tickets as this has been an overwhelmingly popular exhibition.
Remembering Titanic - 100 years, now till 11th November
Sydney, New South Wales
On the 10th April 1912, a promise was made to the world that the first unsinkable ship had been made and was beginning its maiden voyage from England to North America. 5 days later the unthinkable occurred and the now infamous RMS Titanic sunk to the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, shattering the fairytale and taking 1,514 lives. To commemorate this epic tragedy the Australian National Maritime Museum will be exhibiting Remembering the Titanic – 100 years, which will tell the tale of the fateful sinking, the rediscovery and the controversy surrounding the event.
Fashion Weekend Sydney, 10th to 13th May
Sydney, New South Wales
If you didn’t get your fashion fill at Mercedes – Benz Australian Fashion Week then don’t fret as Fashion Weekend Sydney is here to help. Fashion Weekend is Australia’s largest designer sale promising up to 70% off current and last season collections. The 4 day event gives fashionista’s a chance to snap up a bargain, get a beauty makeover, and see some of the best up and coming designers highlight their collections at the stunning cat walk show.
Prince 'Welcome 2 Australia' Tour, 11th to 30th May
Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane
The long awaited Price Tour finally hits our shores and if you are one of the lucky people to snap up a ticket get ready for the concert of a life time. Organisers have promised a huge scale arena production which will include not only ground breaking technology but also a complete 360 stage. Of course this does come at a price with tickets setting you back from a reasonable $99 right up to a whopping $450. To no one’s surprise tickets sold out so fast that 2nd and even 3rd shows have been released for all venues which include Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Allphones Arena - Sydney and Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne.
Port Douglas Carnival, 18th to 27th May
Port Douglas, Queensland
Port Douglas will once again come to life with sumptuous food, colour and dance at this year’s Carnival – a Taste of Paradise. With a new format in 2012 you can expect the first weekend to be a foodies delight with many cuisine related events including Palates of Port and the Longest Lunch. The 2nd weekend is all about the Parade, which draws thousands of visitors and locals to the main street to see the bright and beautiful floats & costumes. After the main event head down to the kids amusement park which offers a world of fun for the whole family. Parade starts at 7pm.
Blues On Broadbeach Music Festival, 24th to 27th May
Broadbeach, Queensland
With 2011 attracting over 400,000 people, the Blues on Broadbeach Music Festival has grown into its own and is now one of the biggest festivals of its type in Australia. The musically packed event will be showcasing 55 national and international artists bringing visitors a large array of talent keeping you entertained all weekend. The Blues on Broadbeach combines the best of blues and the cream of Gold Coast cuisine guaranteeing a recipe for success, while still remaining a FREE and non-ticketed event.
Tasmanian Red Wine Weekend, 26th to 27th May
Perth, Western Australia
Tasmania’s Red Wine Weekend brings lovers of the crimson drop together to celebrate the superb range of vintages brought to you by Tasmanian wine makers. This is a great opportunity to chat with the best in the Tasmanian industry and most importantly over a glass of wine. So if red wine is your poison this event is for you.
