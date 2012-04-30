5/9 What's on around Australia this May! - Prince 'Welcome 2 Australia' Tour

Prince 'Welcome 2 Australia' Tour, 11th to 30th May



Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane



The long awaited Price Tour finally hits our shores and if you are one of the lucky people to snap up a ticket get ready for the concert of a life time. Organisers have promised a huge scale arena production which will include not only ground breaking technology but also a complete 360 stage. Of course this does come at a price with tickets setting you back from a reasonable $99 right up to a whopping $450. To no one’s surprise tickets sold out so fast that 2nd and even 3rd shows have been released for all venues which include Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Allphones Arena - Sydney and Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne.



