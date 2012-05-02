Glacier 'calving' caps off season at Aoraki Mt Cook

A massive chunk of ice estimated at five million tons broke away from the Tasman Glacier in Aoraki Mt Cook National Park on Monday. Glacier Explorers, the company that offers boat tours of the glacier terminal lake, says the dramatic 'calving' delivered a whole lot of sensational new ice that will provide an extraordinary view of nature for those who visit before the season ends.
Take a look...
Glacier Explorers
A view of the lake following the calving. Glacier Explorers operations manager Bede Ward says the calving was “a result of an extensive period of dry weather followed by a deluge of rain”.
Glacier Explorers
A Glacier Explorers tour group explores a new iceberg created from the calving
Glacier Explorers
A Chinese tourist gets up close and personal with the fresh blue ice exposed by the calving
Glacier Explorers
A group of tourists who couldn't have chosen a better time to explore the Aoraki Mt Cook region. The Glacier Explorers tour season is expected to end in early June, when the lake freezes over.
Glacier Explorers