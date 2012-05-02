1/5 Glacier 'calving' caps off season at Aoraki Mt Cook

A massive chunk of ice estimated at five million tons broke away from the Tasman Glacier in Aoraki Mt Cook National Park on Monday. Glacier Explorers, the company that offers boat tours of the glacier terminal lake, says the dramatic 'calving' delivered a whole lot of sensational new ice that will provide an extraordinary view of nature for those who visit before the season ends.



Take a look...

Glacier Explorers