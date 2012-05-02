News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Glacier 'calving' caps off season at Aoraki Mt Cook

Glacier 'calving' caps off season at Aoraki Mt Cook

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway

1/5 Glacier 'calving' caps off season at Aoraki Mt Cook

A massive chunk of ice estimated at five million tons broke away from the Tasman Glacier in Aoraki Mt Cook National Park on Monday. Glacier Explorers, the company that offers boat tours of the glacier terminal lake, says the dramatic 'calving' delivered a whole lot of sensational new ice that will provide an extraordinary view of nature for those who visit before the season ends.

Take a look...

Glacier Explorers

2/5 Glacier 'calving' caps off season at Aoraki Mt Cook

A view of the lake following the calving. Glacier Explorers operations manager Bede Ward says the calving was “a result of an extensive period of dry weather followed by a deluge of rain”.

Glacier Explorers

3/5 Glacier 'calving' caps off season at Aoraki Mt Cook

A Glacier Explorers tour group explores a new iceberg created from the calving

Glacier Explorers

4/5 Glacier 'calving' caps off season at Aoraki Mt Cook

A Chinese tourist gets up close and personal with the fresh blue ice exposed by the calving

Glacier Explorers

5/5 Glacier 'calving' caps off season at Aoraki Mt Cook

A group of tourists who couldn't have chosen a better time to explore the Aoraki Mt Cook region. The Glacier Explorers tour season is expected to end in early June, when the lake freezes over.

Glacier Explorers

More Galleries

Bachelorette finale in Fiji

Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay soaks up the sun in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental

Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her Calabasas home for $4.3M

Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m