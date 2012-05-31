News

The top 10 cities for the male traveller

1/10 The top 10 cities for the male traveller

Online men's magazine AskMen has named its top 29 cities for men. Check out which ones made the top 10, and why.

10. Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne came in at 10th place because of its "perfect mix of warm-weather sports, culture and charm".

eGuide Travel/flickr

2/10 The top 10 cities for the male traveller

9. Marseille, France

This seaside city beats Paris when it comes to weather, nightlife and 'joie de vivre', according to the AskMen review. It's described as edgy and "much more Mediterranean than French".

Getty

3/10 The top 10 cities for the male traveller

8. Hong Kong

Hong Kong gets a nod for being the "fashion and stylistic powerhouse of the East".

Getty

4/10 The top 10 cities for the male traveller

7. Cartagena, Colombia

Described as the "beach party of your dreams", Cartagena boasts gorgeous beaches, even more beautiful women, great restaurants and a never-ending Latin beat.

Sovichjl/flickr

5/10 The top 10 cities for the male traveller

6. New York City

New York is on the list because, according to AskMen, it just has everything you'd want, from bars and restaurants to art, music and theatre.

Getty

6/10 The top 10 cities for the male traveller

5. Shanghai, China

AskMen says Shanghai is a must-visit because it's the "showcase city of the world's most fascinating superpower".

Phogel/flickr

7/10 The top 10 cities for the male traveller

4. Washington, DC, US

Why? Because DC has apparently seen a boost to its dining scene and nightlife - and there's no better time to visit than election year.

Getty

8/10 The top 10 cities for the male traveller

3. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

As Rio gears up for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics, you're best to check out this pumping city before everyone else does!

Getty

9/10 The top 10 cities for the male traveller

2. Mumbai, India

You'll have the 'adventure of a lifetime' on a trip to Mumbai, and a new transport system that includes monorail is making it easier than ever to get around.

And the number one city for male travellers is...

Shaman@Work/flickr

10/10 The top 10 cities for the male traveller

1. London, England

Why? Because from "sport to food to fashion, it's the centre of the world this year".

Getty

