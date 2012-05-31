The top 10 cities for the male traveller

Online men's magazine AskMen has named its top 29 cities for men. Check out which ones made the top 10, and why.
10. Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne came in at 10th place because of its "perfect mix of warm-weather sports, culture and charm".
9. Marseille, France
This seaside city beats Paris when it comes to weather, nightlife and 'joie de vivre', according to the AskMen review. It's described as edgy and "much more Mediterranean than French".
8. Hong Kong
Hong Kong gets a nod for being the "fashion and stylistic powerhouse of the East".
7. Cartagena, Colombia
Described as the "beach party of your dreams", Cartagena boasts gorgeous beaches, even more beautiful women, great restaurants and a never-ending Latin beat.
6. New York City
New York is on the list because, according to AskMen, it just has everything you'd want, from bars and restaurants to art, music and theatre.
5. Shanghai, China
AskMen says Shanghai is a must-visit because it's the "showcase city of the world's most fascinating superpower".
4. Washington, DC, US
Why? Because DC has apparently seen a boost to its dining scene and nightlife - and there's no better time to visit than election year.
3. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
As Rio gears up for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics, you're best to check out this pumping city before everyone else does!
2. Mumbai, India
You'll have the 'adventure of a lifetime' on a trip to Mumbai, and a new transport system that includes monorail is making it easier than ever to get around.
And the number one city for male travellers is...
1. London, England
Why? Because from "sport to food to fashion, it's the centre of the world this year".
