News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

A solar-powered floating hotel

A solar-powered floating hotel

You may also like these galleries

10 etiquette tips to follow in Japan

9 Japanese etiquette rules revealed
Anna Heinrich celebrates her engagement party

Anna Heinrich celebrates her luxe hens party
Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Rihanna turns heads in see-through naked dress

1/9 A solar-powered floating hotel

Plans have been unveiled for an incredible solar-powered yacht, hotel and submarine all in one. Take a look...

mpd-designs.com

2/9 A solar-powered floating hotel

Designed by Michele Puzzolante from Italy, the Solar Floating Resort is powered entirely by the sun's rays.

mpd-designs.com

3/9 A solar-powered floating hotel

A roof-less view shows the layout of the unique yacht

mpd-designs.com

4/9 A solar-powered floating hotel

There's even a bar - with a view that can be constantly changing.

mpd-designs.com

5/9 A solar-powered floating hotel

There are two bedrooms in the design, both with their own bathrooms

mpd-designs.com

6/9 A solar-powered floating hotel

The kitchen and dining area opens out to a teak deck that is complete with a jacuzzi.

mpd-designs.com

7/9 A solar-powered floating hotel

But the piece de resistance is the submarine section, accessed by a staircase in the centre of the resort

mpd-designs.com

8/9 A solar-powered floating hotel

You'll want to pick a holiday spot with interesting marine life and crystal-clear water to make the most of the view

mpd-designs.com

9/9 A solar-powered floating hotel

The observation bulb has been designed for comfort

mpd-designs.com

More Galleries

Bachelorette finale in Fiji

Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay soaks up the sun in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental

Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her Calabasas home for $4.3M

Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m