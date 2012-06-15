A solar-powered floating hotel

Plans have been unveiled for an incredible solar-powered yacht, hotel and submarine all in one. Take a look...
mpd-designs.com
Designed by Michele Puzzolante from Italy, the Solar Floating Resort is powered entirely by the sun's rays.
mpd-designs.com
A roof-less view shows the layout of the unique yacht
mpd-designs.com
There's even a bar - with a view that can be constantly changing.
mpd-designs.com
There are two bedrooms in the design, both with their own bathrooms
mpd-designs.com
The kitchen and dining area opens out to a teak deck that is complete with a jacuzzi.
mpd-designs.com
But the piece de resistance is the submarine section, accessed by a staircase in the centre of the resort
mpd-designs.com
You'll want to pick a holiday spot with interesting marine life and crystal-clear water to make the most of the view
mpd-designs.com
The observation bulb has been designed for comfort
mpd-designs.com