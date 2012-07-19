News

The sexiest trolley dolly uniforms of the past

Sexy in the sky - the sexiest flight attendant uniforms of the past - intro

1/11 Sexy in the sky - trolley dolly uniforms of the past - intro

Sexy in the sky - the sexiest flight attendant uniforms of the past

Despite accusations of sexism, in the past airlines relied heavily on their images of sexy stewardesses to sell seats – and it worked. Back in the 60s and 70s people actually dressed up for flights, and men would no doubt look forward to their servers strutting up and down the cabins in hot pants, miniskirts and “pop” colour numbers, often designed by the world’s best. These days you won’t find go go boots onboard anymore, and you might even get kicked off for exposing too much skin, so here’s a look at some of the sexiest uniforms of the past.


Credit: Southwest Airlines

2/11 Sexy in the sky - trolley dolly uniforms of the past - PSA

PSA

Flying in the 60s must have been exciting on PSA, with the stewardesses styling these sexy mini dresses and go go boots. One ad campaign for the airline would feature the girls in raunchy poses styled in their mini suits, with the erotically inclined catch copy “PSA gives you a lift”.



Credit: PSA

3/11 Sexy in the sky - trolley dolly uniforms of the past - Braniff

Braniff International Airways

In a bid to sex-up the uniforms of their stewardesses, Braniff International Airways hired Italian designer Emilio Pucci to create a radical collection of uniforms in the 60s. Pucci rose to the challenge, creating vibrant, fun and practical outfits including a space bubble helmet to protect the stewardesses’ hairstyle when walking out onto the tarmac.




Credit: Braniff International Airways

4/11 Sexy in the sky - trolley dolly uniforms of the past - Qantas

Qantas

Pale blue, fitted and stylish (despite the cap!), Qantas adopted this flight attendant uniform between 1964 and 1969, designed by Leon Paule. This style proceeded right through to the mid 70s, evolving slightly in colour and shape, but we think the pale blue suit was the cutest.



Credit: Qantas

5/11 Sexy in the sky - trolley dolly uniforms of the past - Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines

In the 1970s Southwest Airlines took to their motto “sex sells seats” literally, with their sexy staff dressed in figure hugging, bright hot pants with white and gold go go boots. At the same time the airline began serving in-flight drinks with names like “Passion Punch” and “Love Potion”, and yes, the sexy campaign returned a huge spike in ticket sales. In more recent times the airline has been known to criticise passengers for wearing super-short miniskirts.



Credit: Southwest Airlines

6/11 Sexy in the sky - trolley dolly uniforms of the past - Court Line Aviation

Court Line Aviation

Welcome haute couture. Court Line Aviation took a different approach in the 70s, hiring designer Mary Quaint who designed radical new uniforms including the pants suit. The new uniform also included double-breasted overcoats and aprons to keep the girls clean when serving meals.




Credit: Court Line Aviation

7/11 Sexy in the sky - trolley dolly uniforms of the past - Pan Am

Pan Am

Brought to fame by the 2011 American TV drama with the same title, Pan Am flight attendants in the 60s sported fitted blue jacket and knee-length skirt suits with short-sleeved white button-up shirts. As the years passed sensitivity towards fashion in the skies increased, resulting in higher hemlines and more visible leg.



Credit: Pan American World Airways

8/11 Sexy in the sky - trolley dolly uniforms of the past - More hot pants with Southwest Airlines

More hot pants with Southwest Airlines

Creator of the miniskirt, British fashion designer Mary Quant also introduced the hot pants of which Southwest Airlines just couldn’t get enough. The “sex sells seats” campaign drove dramatic ticket sales and no doubt these uniforms will go down in history as some of the sexiest.



Credit: Southwest Airlines

9/11 Sexy in the sky - trolley dolly uniforms of the past - Lufthansa

Lufthansa

From 1938 through to 1979, Lufthansa gradually strayed away from the early military style uniforms towards sexier, and finally more sophisticated attire. The pillbox hat and highlighted colours were successful fashion statements – the “Pillbox” hat popularized by Jackie Kennedy was seen in numerous flight attendant uniforms.




Credit: Lufthansa

10/11 Sexy in the sky - trolley dolly uniforms of the past - Qantas sees red

Qantas sees red

Moving forward from the cute baby blue, Qantas changed its uniform colour to red from 1969-1971, a colour scientifically proven for having aphrodisiac powers. The skirts were notably shorter, skimping above the knee, again designed by Leon Paule.



Credit: Qantas

11/11 Sexy in the sky - trolley dolly uniforms of the past - Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines past uniforms have been in such demand from Japanese men that they often fetch ridiculous prices on the black market and online auctions. Getting even kinkier, performers in Japan’s sex industry have been said to wear the uniforms in a booming trade that forced Japan Airlines to sew computer identity chips into the uniforms to stop stewardesses selling them off on the side.




Credit: Getty Images

