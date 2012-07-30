News

Epic journeys: Travel on the world's greatest waterways

1/11 Epic journeys: Travel on the world's greatest waterways - Intro

Epic journeys: Travel on the world's most famed waterways

An epic adventure along one of the world's greatest waterways will not only transport you to an era of slower travel, but to the heart of another culture.

Flickr: runner310

2/11 Epic journeys: Travel on the world's greatest waterways - The Mekong

The Mekong

Vietnam

A trip down the Mekong counts as a once in a lifetime experience. This slow-flowing river travels through China, Burma, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, though most river tours are based around the Mekong Delta in Vietnam.

Flickr: istolethetv

3/11 Epic journeys: Travel on the world's greatest waterways - The Yangtze

The Yangtze

China

The Yangtze River flows more than 6300km, all the way from the Tibetan Plateau to the East China Sea, encompassing the famous Three Gorges. China’s epic landscape combines with ancient history to make a cruise on the Yangtze unforgettable.

Flickr: chenyingphoto

4/11 Epic journeys: Travel on the world's greatest waterways - The Amazon

The Amazon

Brazil

The Amazon conjures images of jungle wilds and steamy tropical heat. Exploring this vast river by boat allows visitors to get up close to wildlife and nature in the national parks of Peru and Brazil, and to visit the far-flung local villages that dot the banks of this mighty river.

Flickr: MacJewell

Flickr: MacJewell

5/11 Epic journeys: Travel on the world's greatest waterways - Kerala Backwaters

Kerala Backwaters

India

This network of water channels and lakes in the southern Indian state of Kerala is as picturesque a cruise as you could hope for. Wide-bottomed, thatched boats motor slowly along the waterways, passing through villages and a tangled tropical paradise.

Getty Images

6/11 Epic journeys: Travel on the world's greatest waterways - The Volga

The Volga

Russia

Russia’s Volga River provides a unique way to experience the highlights of the country. Leaving the iconic capital city of Moscow to sail through forests and lakes, you’ll appreciate the vastness of Russia over the two weeks it takes to arrive at St Petersburg.

Flickr: Emilio_13

7/11 Epic journeys: Travel on the world's greatest waterways - Rhône River

Rhône River & Tributaries

France

Centuries ago, France built an enormous network of canals. Today they provide the most scenic way of seeing this beautiful country. Begin on the dazzling Côte d'Azur, heading north through the medieval city of Avignon and then on through vineyards, sunflower fields and past towering chateaux, all the way to Paris.

Flickr: Wolfgang Staudt

8/11 Epic journeys: Travel on the world's greatest waterways - The Danube

The Danube

Hungary

When you think of romantic river journeys, floating down The Danube on a river cruise is one that immediately springs to mind. Beginning in the Black Forest of Germany, the mighty Danube flows through four European capitals (Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest and Belgrade) before it empties into the Black Sea.

Flickr: runner310

9/11 Epic journeys: Travel on the world's greatest waterways - Franklin River

Franklin River

Tasmania

One of the most remote and unspoilt waterways in the world, this one is not for the faint-hearted. There are no luxury liners on this stunning stretch of river that flows through the thickly forested Tasmanian wilderness, only inflatable white water rafts.

Flickr: robynejay

10/11 Epic journeys: Travel on the world's greatest waterways - Wilderness Waterway

Wilderness Waterway

Florida

Those in search of adventure should look no further than a canoe trip through the ancient Florida Everglades, home to alligators, dolphins and incredible native birdlife. Follow a route that winds through 10,000 islands and slips into the Gulf of Mexico.

Flickr: Genista

11/11 Epic journeys: Travel on the world's greatest waterways - The Nile

The Nile

Egypt

Step aboard a felucca and cruise the mystical Nile River, stepping back in time to the period of the ancient Egyptians. Visit the pyramids and the Valley of the Kings, stopping at local souks and crumbling temples along the way.

Flickr: Michael Gwyther-Jones

