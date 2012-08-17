9/11 Off the beaten track: Destinations where tourists are a rare species - Fiji Islands

Fiji Islands



Fiji, in the South Pacific, is the type of tropical getaway that pops into your head when you think “paradise”. It really is that stunning, with white sands and crystal waters fringed by coconut palms. It’s home to some of the best dive spots on the planet, yet, because of its location, it doesn’t attract millions of visitors. If you want to experience a bit of traditional culture, be sure to visit the island of Vanua Levu.



Flickr: Alex Kehr





