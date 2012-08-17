Off the beaten track: Destinations where tourists are a rare species

Destinations where tourists are a rare species
With global travel on the rise, it can feel like there’s nowhere left on Earth where you won’t find yourself surrounded by other tourists. Yet while the world is getting smaller, it’s still possible to find a track that's relatively untouched. If you ever feel the need to unwind, these are the places to do it...
Flickr: Thomas Depenbusch
Kyrgyzstan
Remote, wild and mountainous, Kyrgyzstan isn’t exactly a popular tourist destination. It sits between two brutal and scorched deserts, yet Kyrgyzstan itself is lush and green. Take a tour into the highlands and stay in yurts amongst the nomadic people of the high steppes, horse riding with them over the plains
Flickr: peretzp
Antarctica
Antarctica appeals to those who enjoy going where few have ventured before, except for a few penguins and scientists. It will cost you to get there, as only very few ships cruise in that direction. However, it is undoubtedly worth it for the incredible scenery.
Flickr: 23am.com
Costa Rica
While some parts of Costa Rica are filled with tourists, it’s easy to get off the beaten track and head into the rainforests. There’s no better way than by bicycling from coast to coast, winding your way from village to village.
Flickr: seantoyer
North Korea
You're probably thinking 'What? You can actually visit North Korea?' Yes... but not independently. Guided tours are the only way to explore, and even then it's only with government owned tour companies. Seeing the sights in and around Pyongyang is a surreal experience, and the surrounding countryside is truly spectacular.
Flickr: John Pavelka
Papua New Guinea
This remote nation north of Australia is like the land that time forgot. Tribal people still live here in traditional houses deep in the rainforest, hunting and gathering. There are no cars and bikes in many of the remote spots, and PNG offers some of the most untouched and untamed wilderness on the planet.
Flickr: thepaperboy/styko/mtarlock
Galapagos Islands
You have to fly to the Galapagos, a range of isolated islands 1000 miles off the coast of Ecuador, but once there you can take a boat trip island-hopping and following in Darwin’s footsteps. Because of its protected status and the fact that it’s expensive to get there, you’ll come across more giant tortoises than people.
Flickr: Michael R Perry
Yukon and Alaska
The Yukon in Canada and Alaska are two of the final frontiers. Thousands of miles of wilderness await those intrepid enough to tackle it. White water rafting is one of the best ways to navigate the majestic national parks.
Flickr: Paxson Woelber
Fiji Islands
Fiji, in the South Pacific, is the type of tropical getaway that pops into your head when you think “paradise”. It really is that stunning, with white sands and crystal waters fringed by coconut palms. It’s home to some of the best dive spots on the planet, yet, because of its location, it doesn’t attract millions of visitors. If you want to experience a bit of traditional culture, be sure to visit the island of Vanua Levu.
Flickr: Alex Kehr
Cook Islands
Even more remote than Fiji, but with the same paradise feel, the Cook Islands are perfectly untouched. Lying between New Zealand and Hawaii, miles from anywhere, their remoteness is all part of the appeal.
Flickr: Christine Spicuzza
Lefkada
The beautiful Greek island of Lefkada in the Ionian archipelago is a deserted paradise for much of the year, but best avoided during high summer. For true remoteness, you need to hike the mountainous 4km track up to the village of Athani. If you're not as fit as you used to be, buses are available. Once there, you're guaranteed peace and quiet.
Flickr: dkalo
