News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Destinations where tourists are a rare species

Off the beaten track: Destinations where tourists are a rare species

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway

1/11 Off the beaten track: Destinations where tourists are a rare species

Destinations where tourists are a rare species

With global travel on the rise, it can feel like there’s nowhere left on Earth where you won’t find yourself surrounded by other tourists. Yet while the world is getting smaller, it’s still possible to find a track that's relatively untouched. If you ever feel the need to unwind, these are the places to do it...

Flickr: Thomas Depenbusch

Flickr: Thomas Depenbusch

2/11 Off the beaten track: Destinations where tourists are a rare species - Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan

Remote, wild and mountainous, Kyrgyzstan isn’t exactly a popular tourist destination. It sits between two brutal and scorched deserts, yet Kyrgyzstan itself is lush and green. Take a tour into the highlands and stay in yurts amongst the nomadic people of the high steppes, horse riding with them over the plains

Flickr: peretzp

Flickr: peretzp

3/11 Off the beaten track: Destinations where tourists are a rare species - Antarctica

Antarctica

Antarctica appeals to those who enjoy going where few have ventured before, except for a few penguins and scientists. It will cost you to get there, as only very few ships cruise in that direction. However, it is undoubtedly worth it for the incredible scenery.

Flickr: 23am.com

Flickr: 23am.com

4/11 Off the beaten track: Destinations where tourists are a rare species - Costa Rica

Costa Rica

While some parts of Costa Rica are filled with tourists, it’s easy to get off the beaten track and head into the rainforests. There’s no better way than by bicycling from coast to coast, winding your way from village to village.

Flickr: seantoyer

Flickr: seantoyer

5/11 Off the beaten track: Destinations where tourists are a rare species - North Korea

North Korea

You're probably thinking 'What? You can actually visit North Korea?' Yes... but not independently. Guided tours are the only way to explore, and even then it's only with government owned tour companies. Seeing the sights in and around Pyongyang is a surreal experience, and the surrounding countryside is truly spectacular.

Flickr: John Pavelka

Flickr: John Pavelka

6/11 Off the beaten track: Destinations where tourists are a rare species - Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea

This remote nation north of Australia is like the land that time forgot. Tribal people still live here in traditional houses deep in the rainforest, hunting and gathering. There are no cars and bikes in many of the remote spots, and PNG offers some of the most untouched and untamed wilderness on the planet.

Flickr: thepaperboy/styko/mtarlock

7/11 Off the beaten track: Destinations where tourists are a rare species - Galapagos Islands

Galapagos Islands

You have to fly to the Galapagos, a range of isolated islands 1000 miles off the coast of Ecuador, but once there you can take a boat trip island-hopping and following in Darwin’s footsteps. Because of its protected status and the fact that it’s expensive to get there, you’ll come across more giant tortoises than people.

Flickr: Michael R Perry

Flickr: Michael R Perry

8/11 Off the beaten track: Destinations where tourists are a rare species - Yukon and Alaska

Yukon and Alaska

The Yukon in Canada and Alaska are two of the final frontiers. Thousands of miles of wilderness await those intrepid enough to tackle it. White water rafting is one of the best ways to navigate the majestic national parks.

Flickr: Paxson Woelber

Flickr: Paxson Woelber

9/11 Off the beaten track: Destinations where tourists are a rare species - Fiji Islands

Fiji Islands

Fiji, in the South Pacific, is the type of tropical getaway that pops into your head when you think “paradise”. It really is that stunning, with white sands and crystal waters fringed by coconut palms. It’s home to some of the best dive spots on the planet, yet, because of its location, it doesn’t attract millions of visitors. If you want to experience a bit of traditional culture, be sure to visit the island of Vanua Levu.

Flickr: Alex Kehr

Flickr: Alex Kehr

10/11 Off the beaten track: Destinations where tourists are a rare species - Cook Islands

Cook Islands

Even more remote than Fiji, but with the same paradise feel, the Cook Islands are perfectly untouched. Lying between New Zealand and Hawaii, miles from anywhere, their remoteness is all part of the appeal.

Flickr: Christine Spicuzza

Flickr: Christine Spicuzza

11/11 Off the beaten track: Destinations where tourists are a rare species - Lefkada

Lefkada

The beautiful Greek island of Lefkada in the Ionian archipelago is a deserted paradise for much of the year, but best avoided during high summer. For true remoteness, you need to hike the mountainous 4km track up to the village of Athani. If you're not as fit as you used to be, buses are available. Once there, you're guaranteed peace and quiet.

Flickr: dkalo

Flickr: dkalo

More Galleries

Bachelorette finale in Fiji

Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay soaks up the sun in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental

Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her Calabasas home for $4.3M

Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m