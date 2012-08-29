3/11 The world's greatest skyscrapers - 1 Bligh Street, Sydney

1 Bligh Street, Sydney





Sydney







Sydney’s first Six Star Green Star high-rise building located at 1 Bligh St is an elliptical tower boasting stellar views to Sydney Harbour. Sustainability credentials include the high performance double skin façade and a solar cooling system which feeds into the tri-generation system – the first of its kind in a commercial office tower in Australia. The system reduces the strain on the CBD grid infrastructure by a further 25 percent and provides free cooling for the building. The 30-storey atrium was named Best Tall Building in Asia & Australia by the Chicago-based Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) on June 13, 2012.







Photo By REUTERS







Credit: Reuters