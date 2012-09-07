The worst place names in Britain

From the town of Shitterton to beautiful North Piddle, these bizarrely named destinations in the United Kingdom will leave you scratching your head and wondering 'what the heck were they thinking?!'
Shitterton, on the edge of Bere Regis, was recently voted the most embarrassing place name in Britain.
Close to the famous Smithfield Market, the aptly named Back Passage allows access to the rear entrances of several central London buildings.
Crapstone, a picturesque village on the western edge of Dartmoor in Devon, is apparently a nice place... shame about the name though.
The most popular street in town... The name refers to the old slag heaps (a by-product from steelmaking) that were formerly a characteristic of the area.
We're not quite sure where this name came from...
Scratchy Bottom is a clifftop valley between Durdle Door and Swyre Head in Dorset, England.
Located in rural Worcestershire, the town of North Piddle got its name from the old English word piddle - which refers to a marsh or wetland.
No, it’s not what you’re thinking. Hooker Road in Norwich was actually named after William Jackson Hooker.
A popular place for camping, Sandy Balls was known as Sandyballas during the reign of Henry VII.
Don’t let your imagination run wild... this street is most likely named after the European beaver.
Honourable mentions:
Cockplay, Northumberland
Spanker Lane, Derbyshire
Turkey Cock Lane - Colchester, Essex
Nether Wallop, Hampshire
Penistone - South Yorkshire
Brown Willy, Cornwall (Cornwall's highest point)
Wikipedia: DaveGorman