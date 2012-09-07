News

Naughty by nature: The worst place names in Britain

The worst place names in Britain

1/12 The worst place names in Britain

From the town of Shitterton to beautiful North Piddle, these bizarrely named destinations in the United Kingdom will leave you scratching your head and wondering 'what the heck were they thinking?!'

2/12 The worst place names in Britain - Shitterton

Shitterton, on the edge of Bere Regis, was recently voted the most embarrassing place name in Britain.

3/12 The worst place names in Britain - Back Passage

Close to the famous Smithfield Market, the aptly named Back Passage allows access to the rear entrances of several central London buildings.

4/12 The worst place names in Britain - Crapstone

Crapstone, a picturesque village on the western edge of Dartmoor in Devon, is apparently a nice place... shame about the name though.

5/12 The worst place names in Britain - Slag Lane

The most popular street in town... The name refers to the old slag heaps (a by-product from steelmaking) that were formerly a characteristic of the area.

6/12 The worst place names in Britain - Grope Lane

We're not quite sure where this name came from...

7/12 The worst place names in Britain - Scratchy Bottom

Scratchy Bottom is a clifftop valley between Durdle Door and Swyre Head in Dorset, England.

8/12 The worst place names in Britain - North Piddle

Located in rural Worcestershire, the town of North Piddle got its name from the old English word piddle - which refers to a marsh or wetland.

9/12 The worst place names in Britain - Hooker Road

No, it’s not what you’re thinking. Hooker Road in Norwich was actually named after William Jackson Hooker.

10/12 The worst place names in Britain - Sandy Balls

A popular place for camping, Sandy Balls was known as Sandyballas during the reign of Henry VII.

11/12 The worst place names in Britain - Beaver Close

Don’t let your imagination run wild... this street is most likely named after the European beaver.

12/12 Naughty by nature: The worst place names in Britain - Exit

Honourable mentions:

Cockplay, Northumberland
Spanker Lane, Derbyshire
Turkey Cock Lane - Colchester, Essex
Nether Wallop, Hampshire
Penistone - South Yorkshire
Brown Willy, Cornwall (Cornwall's highest point)

Wikipedia: DaveGorman

