Billionaires unleashed - inside the world's most exclusive private jets

Billionaires unleashed: inside the most exclusive private jets
Forget flat-bed seats and shiny cutlery, inside the world’s most exclusive private jets you can expect the finest champagne, caviar and full-sized bedrooms. Buckle up and pop the cork as we take a look into the world’s most luxurious high flyers.
Photo: Learjet 85
Credit: Learjet 85
Pudsey flies on Simon Cowell’s private jet
It was one thing for this cute pooch Pudsey to celebrate after he and his owner, Ashleigh Butler, took out the grand prize on Britain’s Got Talent 2012. It was quite another to then score a ride on Simon Cowell’s private jet to LA, New York and Las Vegas earlier this year. Who would’ve thought Simon had such a soft spot for little fluffy Pudsey.
Photo: Learjet
Credit: Learjet
Fly like Beyonce
Got a spare $50 million? Then why not splash out on a Bombardier Challenger 850, just like Beyonce and Jay-Z. It features a kitchen, bedroom, two bathrooms and seating for up to 15 people. The Challenger 850 has one of the most spacious cabins in the sky, so there’ll be plenty of room for you to get practice your Single Ladies dance steps.
Photo - Bombardier
Bombardier
Dassault Falcon gets the tick from Richard Branson
Dassault Falcon is Richard Branson’s private jet of choice, with extreme performance and absolute luxurious interiors boasting natural light, supple leathers, polished veneers and soft carpeting. The Falcon 900LX model prides itself on the ability to operate using 50-60% less fuel, dramatically reducing its carbon footprint.
Photo: Dassault Falcon
Credit: Dassault Falcon
Boeing Business Jet 747
Boeing has come to the party with its latest Aeroloft sleeping cabins aboard the Boeing Business Jet 747-8. Whilst the plainly-styled, eight-person sleeping berths seem more appealing to a small team of business executives travelling long-haul, the lounge area is quite impressive, looking much like the lobby of a chic hotel.
Photo: Boeing
Credit: Boeing
Gold, gold and more gold
When you're someone like the Sultan of Brunei, people expect your lifestyle to match your considerable wealth. Well, when it comes to private jets he certainly delivers. The Sultan has a fleet of aircraft, but his A340 is the most extravagant. It features solid gold washbasins, mirrored ceilings and rich wood grain fittings. He reportedly spent $100 million purchasing the plane, and $120 million refurbishing it. Quite an investment!
Roger Moore
English actor Roger Moore plays an electric piano on board Faberge president George Barrie's private jet, whilst en route to Denmark, circa 1975, during a promotional tour to endorse Faberge's Brut aftershave.
Photo: Getty Images
Credit: Getty Images
Dassault Falcon 7X
Aside from refined business-style interiors catering for the needs of the world’s fast-paced billionaires, Dassault Falcon’s leading Falcon 7X aircraft is the first business jet in the world equipped with a Digital Flight Control System. Such high technology promised more precise handling, reduced pilot workload and improved safety.
Photo: Dassault Falcon
Credit: Dassault Falcon
Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers know how to arrive in style. Here they are pictured aboard an Embraer RJ135 private jet after touching down in the UK at Luton Airport.
Photo: Getty Images
Credit: Getty Images
Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay performs live in the sky
Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay performs Sony Ericsson's Gig in the Sky on board a private jet at an altitude of 35,000 between Munich, Germany and Athens, Greece. The mid-air gig broke the Guinness World Record for the 'Highest and Fastest Ever Concert' back in 2007.
Photo: Getty Images
Credit: Getty Images
The interior of the Learjet 85 features a stylish dining element, measuring approximately 91.4cm wide. Get creative and design your own private jet with Learjet 85’s unique interactive online design feature, right down to the leather colours and laminates and of course the ultimate toilet style.
Photo: Learjet 85
Credit: Learjet 85