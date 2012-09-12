6/11 Billionaires unleashed - inside the world's most exclusive private jets - Sultan of Brunei

Gold, gold and more gold





When you're someone like the Sultan of Brunei, people expect your lifestyle to match your considerable wealth. Well, when it comes to private jets he certainly delivers. The Sultan has a fleet of aircraft, but his A340 is the most extravagant. It features solid gold washbasins, mirrored ceilings and rich wood grain fittings. He reportedly spent $100 million purchasing the plane, and $120 million refurbishing it. Quite an investment!





