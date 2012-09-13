News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

You may also like these galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments

1/16 Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on the tourist trail in Singapore as part of their Diamond Jubilee tour. The island nation has plenty of luxurious new hotels, but it's an old beauty that is hosting the royal couple. Take a look...

Getty

2/16 Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

The Raffles Hotel Singapore celebrates its 125th birthday this year - so it was a perfect choice for a royal tour celebrating the Queen's milestone

Raffles Singapore

3/16 Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

The hotel, a Singapore landmark, prides itself on its "timeless elegance" and says it's "more legend than hotel".

Raffles Singapore

4/16 Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

Here's one of the courtyard suites - but we think Will and Kate may be put up in something a little more grand...

Raffles Singapore

5/16 Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

...like a grand hotel suite perhaps?

Raffles Singapore

6/16 Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

This suite has its regal touches

Raffles Singapore

7/16 Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

But perhaps they were put up in the presidential suite...

Raffles Singapore

8/16 Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

If only the walls of the Raffles ballroom could talk... they've seen many a famous face in their time

Raffles Singapore

9/16 Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

If sight-seeing gets too much, Will and Kate may cool off in the hotel pool

Raffles Singapore

10/16 Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

The hotel has 15 restaurants, bars and cafes. Pictured here is Grill

Raffles Singapore

11/16 Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

The cosy Writer's Bar

Raffles Singapore

12/16 Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

The Long Bar Steakhouse

Raffles Singapore

13/16 Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

The hotel is the birthplace of the Singapore Sling cocktail

Raffles Singapore

14/16 Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

The Duke and Duchess may treat themselves to a couple's spa package on site

Raffles Singapore

15/16 Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

But chances are they won't be hanging out in their robes on the spa verandah

Raffles Singapore

16/16 Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

The hotel also boasts a lush lawn and tropical gardens. Even if you can't afford to stay at Raffles, it's worth checking out the shopping arcade, splurging on afternoon tea or sipping on a Singapore Sling.

Raffles Singapore

More Galleries

Bachelorette finale in Fiji

Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay soaks up the sun in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental

Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her Calabasas home for $4.3M

Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m