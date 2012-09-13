Where royalty sleeps in Singapore

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on the tourist trail in Singapore as part of their Diamond Jubilee tour. The island nation has plenty of luxurious new hotels, but it's an old beauty that is hosting the royal couple. Take a look...
Getty
The Raffles Hotel Singapore celebrates its 125th birthday this year - so it was a perfect choice for a royal tour celebrating the Queen's milestone
Raffles Singapore
The hotel, a Singapore landmark, prides itself on its "timeless elegance" and says it's "more legend than hotel".
Raffles Singapore
Here's one of the courtyard suites - but we think Will and Kate may be put up in something a little more grand...
Raffles Singapore
...like a grand hotel suite perhaps?
Raffles Singapore
This suite has its regal touches
Raffles Singapore
But perhaps they were put up in the presidential suite...
Raffles Singapore
If only the walls of the Raffles ballroom could talk... they've seen many a famous face in their time
Raffles Singapore
If sight-seeing gets too much, Will and Kate may cool off in the hotel pool
Raffles Singapore
The hotel has 15 restaurants, bars and cafes. Pictured here is Grill
Raffles Singapore
The cosy Writer's Bar
Raffles Singapore
The Long Bar Steakhouse
Raffles Singapore
The hotel is the birthplace of the Singapore Sling cocktail
Raffles Singapore
The Duke and Duchess may treat themselves to a couple's spa package on site
Raffles Singapore
But chances are they won't be hanging out in their robes on the spa verandah
Raffles Singapore
The hotel also boasts a lush lawn and tropical gardens. Even if you can't afford to stay at Raffles, it's worth checking out the shopping arcade, splurging on afternoon tea or sipping on a Singapore Sling.
Raffles Singapore