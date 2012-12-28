News

2013 Sony World Photography Awards

1/14 2013 Sony World Photography Awards

Take a look at our favourite entries in the 2013 Sony World Photography Awards.

2/14 2013 Sony World Photography Awards - Ehtiopian Woman

Ethiopian woman

Photo by Pascal Mannaerts, Belgium

Pascal Mannaerts

3/14 2013 Sony World Photography Awards - Small luxuries

Small luxuries

Photo by yuliang11, Malaysia

yuliang11

4/14 2013 Sony World Photography Awards - Pucker up

Pucker up

Photo by Martin Valent, Czech Republic

Martin Valent

5/14 2013 Sony World Photography Awards - Who’s there?

Who’s there?

Photo by Yahya Taufikurrahman, Indonesia

Yahya Taufikurrahman

6/14 2013 Sony World Photography Awards - Hide & Seek

Hide and Seek

Photo by Dalia, United Kingdom

Dalia

7/14 2013 Sony World Photography Awards - Winter in China

Young boys try to stay warm in China

Photo by Andy Yau, Hong Kong

Andy Yau

8/14 2013 Sony World Photography Awards - Song of the road

The song of the road

Photo by Horey, India

Horey

9/14 2013 Sony World Photography Awards - All shall be equal

All shall be equal before the law

Photo by Emmanuel, South Africa

Emmanuel

10/14 2013 Sony World Photography Awards - Madurai Pilgrims

Pilgrims in the temple in Madurai

Photo by Lars Pohlmann, Germany

Lars Pohlmann

11/14 2013 Sony World Photography Awards - Frames of Life

Frames of Life

Photo by Jay Seto, Singapore

Jay Seto

12/14 2013 Sony World Photography Awards - Nocturne

The Roman Forum at night

Photo by Oceana Blu, Italy

Oceana Blu

13/14 2013 Sony World Photography Awards - Siberian Tigers

Wild Siberian Tigers

Photo by James Chong, Singapore

James Chong

14/14 The best travel photos of 2012

Inspired? Check out Lonely Planet’s top 10 destinations for 2013

