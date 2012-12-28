Take a look at our favourite entries in the 2013 Sony World Photography Awards.
Ethiopian woman
Photo by Pascal Mannaerts, Belgium
Small luxuries
Photo by yuliang11, Malaysia
Pucker up
Photo by Martin Valent, Czech Republic
Who’s there?
Photo by Yahya Taufikurrahman, Indonesia
Hide and Seek
Photo by Dalia, United Kingdom
Young boys try to stay warm in China
Photo by Andy Yau, Hong Kong
The song of the road
Photo by Horey, India
All shall be equal before the law
Photo by Emmanuel, South Africa
Pilgrims in the temple in Madurai
Photo by Lars Pohlmann, Germany
Frames of Life
Photo by Jay Seto, Singapore
The Roman Forum at night
Photo by Oceana Blu, Italy
Wild Siberian Tigers
Photo by James Chong, Singapore
