Qantas builds a plane out of sand

Aussie's national carrier has built a Boeing 737 out of sand - but don't worry, it's not a drastic cost-cutting measure...
Qantas/Facebook
... more of a quirky marketing gimmick. Qantas commissioned the giant sand sculpture in Sydney to promote its new direct flights to the Gold Coast.
Qantas/Facebook
The project included several rows of passengers
Qantas/Facebook
It attracted plenty of attention from passersby at Circular Quay
Qantas/Facebook
They even sculpted a Qantas pilot, and detailed the cockpit instruments
Qantas/Facebook
Here's the pilot with the sand version of himself. Not bad!
Qantas/Facebook
One of the sculpted passengers was none other than comedian Dame Edna Everage, and she was more than happy to pose next to members of the public
Qantas/Facebook
The detailed project was no easy feat and required an army of sculptors
Qantas/Facebook