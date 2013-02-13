News

Qantas builds a plane out of sand

Qantas builds a plane out of sand

1/8 Qantas builds a plane out of sand

Aussie's national carrier has built a Boeing 737 out of sand - but don't worry, it's not a drastic cost-cutting measure...

Qantas/Facebook

2/8 Qantas builds a plane out of sand

... more of a quirky marketing gimmick. Qantas commissioned the giant sand sculpture in Sydney to promote its new direct flights to the Gold Coast.

Qantas/Facebook

3/8 Qantas builds a plane out of sand

The project included several rows of passengers

Qantas/Facebook

4/8 Qantas builds a plane out of sand

It attracted plenty of attention from passersby at Circular Quay

Qantas/Facebook

5/8 Qantas builds a plane out of sand

They even sculpted a Qantas pilot, and detailed the cockpit instruments

Qantas/Facebook

6/8 Qantas builds a plane out of sand

Here's the pilot with the sand version of himself. Not bad!

Qantas/Facebook

7/8 Qantas builds a plane out of sand

One of the sculpted passengers was none other than comedian Dame Edna Everage, and she was more than happy to pose next to members of the public

Qantas/Facebook

8/8 Qantas builds a plane out of sand

The detailed project was no easy feat and required an army of sculptors

Qantas/Facebook

