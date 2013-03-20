7/11 Crystal Clear: the world's most brilliant waters you just gotta dive into - Ningaloo Reef

It’s no surprise that one of the world’s largest reefs with dazzling clear water is home to the world’s largest fish. Ningaloo Marine Park in Exmouth, Western Australia, encompasses a staggering 5,000 square kilometres of ocean and is home to the incredible whale shark. From March through to June, lucky visitors are able to swim with the whale sharks in their natural habitat as they come close to the shore to feed on coral spawn. The glassy waters are also a haven for dugongs, manta rays, potato cod, sharks, dolphins, humpback whales and turtles making it one of the world’s most spectacular dive destinations.

Tourism Western Australia