Crystal Clear: the world's most brilliant waters you just gotta dive into

Grab yourself an underwater camera and play in the world's most stunning crystal clear waters.
Kuni Takanami
Welcome to paradise! We hope you packed your snorkel and GoPro. The Maldives archipelago is home to some of the clearest water in the world. Swim with whale sharks, cruise with turtles, dine under the sea, or take a massage in an overwater spa while you watch an array of colourful marinelife swimming about below.
Kuni Takanami
Located on Fraser Island, Lake McKenzie is one of the island's best-known freshwater lakes. A refreshing swimming spot, the lake boasts increddibly clear blue waters and white sandy shores, and covers more than 150 hectares and is over 5 metres deep.
www.queensland-australia.com
Bora Bora island is famed for its sparkling turquoise water hugged by sandy white beaches and jagged green mountains. Bora Bora's lagoon is its most treasured feature, and allows the traveller many opportunities to experience it in a variety of ways. Windsurf, jetski, scuba dive, swim, bask in its warmth... the list goes on.
Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora
Surfers are often privy to some of the clearest waters in the world, and generally not so keen to share their secret spots. Cloud Nine, somewhere in the Philippines, boasts not only one of the world's best surf breaks, but some pretty amazing water too. While getting there is a feat, it's all worth it in the end, with dirt cheap accommodation, friendly locals, amazing food and of course, epic surf in tranquil water.
Kuni Takanami
Palau is an enchanting nation that will take your breath away. The remote archipelago is located around 800km east of the Philippines and 3,200 km south of Tokyo. Comprised of over 200 rounded limestone formations, the Rock Islands are the biggest attraction of Palau, as well as the transparent water and world-class dive sites.
It’s no surprise that one of the world’s largest reefs with dazzling clear water is home to the world’s largest fish. Ningaloo Marine Park in Exmouth, Western Australia, encompasses a staggering 5,000 square kilometres of ocean and is home to the incredible whale shark. From March through to June, lucky visitors are able to swim with the whale sharks in their natural habitat as they come close to the shore to feed on coral spawn. The glassy waters are also a haven for dugongs, manta rays, potato cod, sharks, dolphins, humpback whales and turtles making it one of the world’s most spectacular dive destinations.
Tourism Western Australia
To Sua Ocean Trench, translated to 'big hole', extends 30 metres deep and is the equivalent of a giant natural pool of paradise. Surrounded by beautiful coloured gardens, this free natural attraction has wooden stairwell for easy access, but most punters take the 'plunge' by jumping into the stunning water.
http://www.samoa.travel
Madagascar, located to the east of Africa, is one of earth’s unique destinations. Between April and November, Madagascar is a very windy place, which makes it ideal for kite and windsurfing. In the not so windy season, Sainte Marie is a great place to explore by Kayak, where beautiful waters await exploration.
Flickr/Earth Explorer
Located within Banff National Park, Lake Louise is one of the most photographed sights in Canada. Here you can soak up the stunning scenery with its azure glacial waters surrounded by deep green forests and jagged snow-covered mountains. Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise rests on its stunning shores.
Wikipedia/Commons
A private island located in the Mentawai Island chain, Pitojat Island is home to Togat Nusa Retreat, a surfer's oasis in Indonesia. The surrounding waters boast some of the area's best spear-fishing, snorkelling, and waves for surfing.
Togat Nusa Retreat