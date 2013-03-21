4/10 Natural Snaps: Breathtaking natural wonders worth the distance - Spotted Lake, British Columbia, Canada

Spotted Lake, British Columbia, Canada



It looks almost as if you could play Twister on Spotted Lake near Osoyoos, just over one kilometre from the Washington State border. Each summer, most of the water in this mineral-rich lake evaporates, leaving behind large concentrations of salt, titanium, calcium, sulfates, and other minerals that form a polka-dot pattern in shades of green, yellow, and brown circles of varying size. The lake is a sacred site to the First Nations of the Okanagan Valley, and the land on which it sits is private property owned by the Indian Affairs Department. You won’t actually be able to get up close to the lake, but you can get a good look from the nearby road.



Photo: Thinkstock





Thinkstock