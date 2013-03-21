Natural Snaps: Breathtaking natural wonders worth the distance
Ever played the game of Twister on water? The green, yellow, and brown polka dots that form on British Columbia’s Spotted Lake each summer make it look like you could. It’s a far cry from the stereotypical landscapes of clear blue lakes, rolling green hills, and white-sand beaches that inspire most travellers - and that’s part of what makes strange natural wonders like Spotted Lake so thrilling. A recently discovered cave that grows crystals the size of four-storey buildings or a lake the colour of a strawberry milkshake remind us that there’s plenty of mystery left to explore. Seeing is believing, so here you go!
Photo: Thinkstock
Thinkstock
Marble Caves, Chile
Six thousand years of wave erosion created the undulating patterns that give these caves their marbleized effect, enhanced by the reflection of the blue and green water of Carrera Lake, near Chile’s border with Argentina. Although the area is threatened by a plan to build a dam nearby, for now, visitors can kayak throughout the caves on days when the waters are calm.
Photo: Flickr/Dan Lundberg
Flickr/Dan Lundberg
Lake Retba, Senegal
The deep pink colour of Lake Retba’s water is quite incredible, but the colouring is actually caused by a particular kind of algae called Dunaliella salina that produces a pigment. The salt content is extremely high, reaching 40 percent in some spots and allowing the algae to thrive (and swimmers to float effortlessly on the surface of the three-metre-deep lake). Blinding white piles of salt line the shore, and locals work several hours a day harvesting salt from the bright pink water.
Photo: Getty Images
Getty Images
Spotted Lake, British Columbia, Canada
It looks almost as if you could play Twister on Spotted Lake near Osoyoos, just over one kilometre from the Washington State border. Each summer, most of the water in this mineral-rich lake evaporates, leaving behind large concentrations of salt, titanium, calcium, sulfates, and other minerals that form a polka-dot pattern in shades of green, yellow, and brown circles of varying size. The lake is a sacred site to the First Nations of the Okanagan Valley, and the land on which it sits is private property owned by the Indian Affairs Department. You won’t actually be able to get up close to the lake, but you can get a good look from the nearby road.
Photo: Thinkstock
Thinkstock
Pamukkale, Turkey
People have sought the reputed healing effects of bathing here for thousands of years. The water that flows from 17 subterranean hot springs into the pools has an extremely high concentration of calcium carbonate, which forms soft deposits when it hits the surface. Those viscous white deposits harden over time until the springs resemble a fountain made of chalk or, as indicated by the poetic translation of Pamukkale, a “cotton castle” visible from more than 16 kilometres away.
Photo: Thinkstock
Thinkstock
Racetrack Playa, Death Valley, California
No one has ever seen one of the “sailing stones” on Death Valley’s Racetrack Playa move, but evidence of their travels is visible in the long track marks that trail behind them in the dusty ground. Scientists aren’t sure exactly how the rocks—which can weigh more than 100 kilograms—make their way across the dry lake bed. The prevailing theory is that when the rocks are wet or icy, they’re pushed along the flat playa by strong winds. The deep groove marks they leave behind indicate they may travel more than 200 metres from their point of origin.
Photo: Thinkstock
Thinkstock
White Desert (Sahara el Beyda), Egypt
Bulbous white rocks in strange shapes and sizes rise from the desert about 45 kilometres north of the town of Farafra in western Egypt—a cluster of mushrooms here, a herd of half-melted snowmen over there. Their appearance isn’t due to some avant-garde stone sculptor, but rather thanks to the wind. When the ancient sea that once covered the land dried up, the remaining sediment layer began to break down. The softer spots crumbled away, and over time, powerful sandstorms shaped the harder rocks into their current forms.
Photo: Thinkstock
Thinkstock
Caño Cristales River, Colombia
Folks make the journey into central Colombia’s Serranéa de la Macarena national park to see why Caño Cristales has inspired nicknames like the River of Five Colors, the Liquid Rainbow, and even the Most Beautiful River in the World. It’s important to get the timing right: when the water reaches the perfect levels (usually between July and December), it becomes a kaleidoscope of pink, green, blue, and yellow as a plant called the Macarenia clavigera, which lives on the river floor, gets the sun it needs to bloom into an explosion of colours.
Photo: Pinterest/Marissa Galindo
Pinterest/Marissa Galindo
Richat Structure, Mauritania
This enormous depression, circular in shape and stretching 40 kilometres wide, is like a bull’s-eye mark in the middle of an otherwise flat and featureless area of Mauritania desert. Visible from space, it has been a landmark for astronauts since the earliest missions. The Eye isn’t the result of any target practice by aliens; rather, it formed as winds eroded the different layers of sediment, quartzite, and other rocks at varying depths.
Photo: Wikipedia/Commons
Wikipedia/Commons
Asbyrgi Canyon, Iceland
Legend has it that the Asbyrgi Canyon in northern Iceland was created when the hoof of a Norse god’s horse touched the earth, slicing through 90 metre tall cliffs and flattening an area just over two miles long and more than a half mile wide. The likelier scientific explanation is that two periods of glacial flooding carved the canyon between 3,000 and 10,000 years ago. But standing atop the cliffs, with the green carpet of the horseshoe-shaped canyon spread before you, it’s fun to imagine otherwise.
Photo: Thinkstock
Thinkstock