11/12 The Coolest Treehouse Hotels - Green Magic Kerala

Green Magic Resort



Kerala, India



Let the birds and butterflies come to you at the gorgeous Green Magic Resort in Kerala, India. Three bamboo treehouses on the premises mean this place is as cosy and intimate as they come. Listen to the rushing of the water and the wind in the trees as you snuggle up in your wooden hut, high up in the canopy, 60 feet to 115 feet off the ground. Meal times are a treat too, as the restaurant uses only organic and locally-harvested products for its dishes.



Photo - Green Magic Resort





Green Magic Kerala