Many of us slept in treehouses when we were kids, but the grown-up versions feature more than just a weathered mattress, candle and secret treasure map. From China to Chile, take a look at some of the world’s best hotels built to look like treehouses.
Tsala Treetop Lodge
Plettenberg Bay, South Africa
Tsala Treetop Lodge is a network of 16 suites and villas sitting in the trees of an indigenous forest off the Western Cape in South Africa. Every wooden, stone and glass construction is the ultimate in luxurious accommodation just a short hop to the pretty swimming beaches of Plettenburg Bay. Take your breakfast high in the branches of the hotel's dining deck and then take a hike on the gorgeous Garden Route.
Photo - Tsala Treetop Lodge
Tree House Lodge
Gandoca-Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge, Costa Rica
Close to the popular Punta Uva beach, the Gandoca-Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge has cool accommodation perfected. A split-level treehouse on stilts, accessible via a suspension bridge, offers room for up to six people, a hot tub and even a kitchen in case you feel like cooking in the trees. You might feel isolated, but convenient grocery stores and restaurants are just a few minutes away.
Photo - Tree House Lodge
Inkaterra Canopy Treehouse
Tambopata National Reserve, Peru
Not much about Peru, aside from scaling Machu Picchu, will beat sleeping in a tree 90 feet above the Peruvian Amazon Rainforest. The amazing Inkaterra Canopy Treehouse is accessible to guests via a fun 1130-foot-long hanging canopy walkway, so you always feel as though you’re a big kid having an adventure – albeit a luxurious one. Sip sparkling wine brought to you by the canopy butler as you don your plush slippers and listen to the hummingbirds and monkeys.
Photo - Inkaterra Canopy Treehouse
Treehotel
Harads, Sweden
The small northern Swedish village of Harads might not look like much, but Treehotel with its six quirky treehouses all boasting different designs is definitely a special experience. Ever wanted to make like a bird? Then opt to stay in the bird’s nest room. Want to be abducted by aliens? The UFO room is for you. Or for a totally trippy time stay in the room decked with huge mirrors, reflecting the forest outside.
Photo - Treehotel
Ariau Amazon Towers Hotel
Near Manaus, Brazil
Northern Brazil's Amazon Rainforest really comes to life at canopy level, something you can witness firsthand at the Ariau Amazon Towers Hotel's treehouses. At up to 110 feet above the jungle floor, the rooms here are reached by an inclined catwalk. Each suite comes with plush queen beds to lounge on, big modern bathrooms and private balconies. There are four treetop bars and two swimming pools at canopy level to keep you refreshed, and the nearby Tarino Indian village is great for a spot of Brazilian culture.
Photo - Ariau Amazon Towers Hotel
Cedar Creek Treehouse
Mount Rainier National Park, Washington
Between Mount Rainier National Park and Gifford Pinchot National Forest in Washington state, the fabulous solar-powered Cedar Creek Treehouse sits 50-feet high in a 200-year-old cedar. To reach it you have to be pretty fit as it requires a climb up five flights of stairs, but a warm sunroom, a sleeping loft with skylight and a rainbow bridge to the 100-foot-high observatory await.
Photo - Cedar Creek Treehouse
Magic Mountain Hotel
Panguipulli, Chile
If you’re looking for forest accommodation in a fairy-tale-type mountain, you’ll find it no problem here in Chile. Condors and eagles circle the air while pumas roam free on the ground. This place is a visual treat that looks like a set from a movie – gallons of water cascade down a giant mountain from a pinnacle on the roof as you stand there wondering which story book opened up and sucked you in. Truly an amazing way to see some of Chile’s fabulous forested scenery.
Photo - Magic Mountain Hotel
Sanctuary Sussi & Chuma
Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, Zambia
For those who find treehouses just a little too hot, these 12 are air-conditioned for your comfort. The panoramic views here in Zambia will stun you as you lean on your private balcony overlooking the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park’s Zambezi River. In the main lodge you’ll find a wine cellar, swimming pool and elevated bar, plus you can opt to bliss-out with a number of lavish spa treatments.
Photo - Sanctuary Sussi & Chuma
Sanya Nanshan Treehouse
Jiangsu, China
For a more rustic treehouse experience accessible only by a thrilling rope and suspension bridge, the Sanya Nanshan Treehouse Resort and Beach Club sits amongst the tamarind trees of Jiangsu, China and really gets you back to nature. You might be nervous when you climb to the "Big Beach in the Sky" treehouse, although a calming view of the rolling waves of the South China Sea will make you feel at one with the elements once you’re up there.
Photo - Sanya Nanshan Treehouse
Green Magic Resort
Kerala, India
Let the birds and butterflies come to you at the gorgeous Green Magic Resort in Kerala, India. Three bamboo treehouses on the premises mean this place is as cosy and intimate as they come. Listen to the rushing of the water and the wind in the trees as you snuggle up in your wooden hut, high up in the canopy, 60 feet to 115 feet off the ground. Meal times are a treat too, as the restaurant uses only organic and locally-harvested products for its dishes.
Photo - Green Magic Resort
