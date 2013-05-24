19/26 National Geographic Photo Contest Entries

This great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) struck directly from below with such force that it leapt entirely clear of the water. Gansbaai, South Africa, where this image was taken, is one of the only places in the world where the sharks exhibit this behaviour. Conditions for high speed photography were difficult as the light was low, but the setting sun imparted a beautiful golden glow to the shark's body, accentuating the size of its enormous pectoral fin. Photo: Thomas Pepper/National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest

Thomas Pepper/National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest