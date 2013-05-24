National Geographic Photo Contest entries
Camels at Petra, Jordan. Photo by Sai Kit Leung/National Geographic Photo Contest
Sai Kit Leung/National Geographic Photo Contest
A raging sea dwarfs Seaham Lighthouse in County Durham in England, with 100 ft waves after a cold front moved down from the north bringing freezing temperatures to the North of England. Photo: Owen Humphreys/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Owen Humphreys/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
The fennec, or desert fox is a canine mammal species of the genus Vulpes, which inhabits the Sahara Desert and Arabia. With its features ears, this is the smallest species of the family Canidae. It is endangered and its main threat is illegal in other countries.
Francisco Mingorance/National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest
Milky way rising over the Joshua Tree in Joshua Tree National park, California. Photo: Manish Mamtani/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Manish Mamtani/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
A very hungry humming bird drinking from the mouth of a person in Wyoming during an extreme drought in 2012. Photo: Sundell Larsen/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Sundell Larsen/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
A group of 12-14 hyenas were chasing a herd of 7-8 elephants. The elephant herd included 2 adult females, a few teenagers, and a baby that was a few days old (belonging to one of the adult females). The hyenas were trying to get at the baby. In this picture, the mother is kicking at the hyenas. Photo: Jayesh Mehta/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Jayesh Mehta/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Imagine yourself as this lone tree, standing in the snow waves. Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada. Photo: Victor Liu/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Victor Liu/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Pergamon was an ancient Greek city in Aeolis, today located 16 miles (26 km) from the Aegean Sea on a promontory on the north side of the river Caicus. Some ancient authors regarded it as a colony of the Arcadians, but the various origin stories all belong to legend. Photo: Mehmet Fatih Yaldiz/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Mehmet Fatih Yaldiz/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Egret displaying sexual feathers. Location: Wakodahatchee Wetlands Delray Beach FL. Photo: mary gretchen kaplan/National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest
mary gretchen kaplan/National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest
Long necked Padaung tribe woman wearing neck rings on Inle Lake, Myanmar. They come down from the mountains to sell their handmade jewelry and woven bags to tourists. Photo: Cynthia MacDonald/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Cynthia MacDonald/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
The capuchin monkey is a real 'demon' in the park Hacienda Napoles. eat garbage, open water taps, and steals food from visitors. Location: Puerto Triunfo, Antioquia, Colombia. Photo: Guillermo Ossa/National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest
Guillermo Ossa/National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest
Notre Dame Cathedral is among the largest and most well-known churches in the world. It’s a highlight for each tourist & local and should be visited both during the day and at night. Photo: Nisa Maier/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Nisa Maier/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Masters of disguise. The Eastern Screech Owl is seen here doing what they do best. You better have a sharp eye to spot these little birds of prey. Photo: Graham McGeorge/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Graham McGeorge/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Tadami line railway run through the Aizu district in Fukushima prefecture. Aizu is famous for heavy snow. Photo: Hideyuki Katagiri/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Hideyuki Katagiri/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
This is a one-second exposure of the trails left by a crashing wave over small icebergs on Jökulsárlón beach; I think it looks a bit like an octopus. Photo: Sophie Carr/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Sophie Carr/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
While photographing the sunset in the Sahara Desert, I turned around to see Hassan and his camels patiently waiting to take the group back to base camp. Photo: Jack Wickes/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Jack Wickes/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Spring arrives in Sweden and the ice finally starts to melt on Lake Vättern. What started out as this year's first stand-up paddle trip with my best friend ended up as a weird photo shoot, in Hjo, Sweden. Photo: Jesper Anhede/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Jesper Anhede/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
This great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) struck directly from below with such force that it leapt entirely clear of the water. Gansbaai, South Africa, where this image was taken, is one of the only places in the world where the sharks exhibit this behaviour. Conditions for high speed photography were difficult as the light was low, but the setting sun imparted a beautiful golden glow to the shark's body, accentuating the size of its enormous pectoral fin. Photo: Thomas Pepper/National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest
Thomas Pepper/National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest
A fascinating and breathtaking view of the Cappadocia morning breeze, in Turkey. Photo: Reynaldi Herdinanto/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Reynaldi Herdinanto/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Kauai is a wild and magical place. It invokes a sense of freedom, appreciation, and love. At this particular beach waves rebound and crash off of lava rocks and cliffs forming into interesting shapes. Photo: Lace Andersen/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Lace Andersen/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Shooting New Taipei City night scene, the other side of the distant suddenly a huge, strange mushroom cloud, from time to time issue a strange flash reflection like a beautiful watercolor rendering. Photo: 景森 楊/National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest
景森 楊/National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest
This picture was taken at the majestic Iguazu Falls, Misiones, Argentina. The flight of this flock of swifts across the huge waterfalls portrays the sense of freedom and wildness that belongs to this fantastic world wonder. Photo: Francesco Filippo Pellegrini/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Francesco Filippo Pellegrini/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Living in Seattle I am spoiled by its beautiful skyline and the iconic Space Needle. This was not my first attempt capturing the moon with the Space Needle. After one failed attempt, I went back the next day for a second attempt and was treated with perfect conditions. As the moon rose above the horizon I was in disbelief as to how big it was, dwarfing the entire Space Needle observation deck. Photo: Hai Nguyen/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Hai Nguyen/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
The late morning fall air was just cool enough that the sap weeping from the trees would solidify in mid flight... creating beautiful marbles of amber falling to the ground. Kingston Mills Water Locks - Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Jay Foulds/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Jay Foulds/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Crater lake Segara Anak located in Mount Rinjani, Lombok, Indonesia. Photo: Dodi Sandradi/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Dodi Sandradi/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest