All aboard the Royal Princess

All aboard the Royal Princess

Royal Princess was recently launched by the Duchess of Cambridge. The 1,082ft cruise ship has a 28ft glass-bottomed viewing gallery, 10 different restaurants including one that specialises in steak and lobster, and 1,780 luxury staterooms.

Photo - Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises

2/10 All aboard the Royal Princess - Exterior

The ship can accommodate more than 3,500 passengers at any given time. Her maiden voyage will see her navigate the coastline of Spain to Barcelona, via Vigo, Lisbon, Gibraltar and Malaga.

Princess Cruises

3/10 All aboard the Royal Princess - Art Gallery

If you're not content lounging in the pool or working out in the gym, you can browse the ship's art gallery.

Princess Cruises

4/10 All aboard the Royal Princess - Atrium

It wouldn’t be a real cruise ship without a ridiculously opulent atrium.

Princess Cruises

5/10 All aboard the Royal Princess - Piazza

The ship’s rather glamorous piazza is packed full of high-end boutiques, meaning if you can’t find a souvenir at port you can always splash your cash on board.

Princess Cruises

6/10 All aboard the Royal Princess - Club 6

When you’re not watching first-run movies under the stars on the poolside deck, you can party like no tomorrow in the ships own nightclub – Club 6.

Princess Cruises

7/10 All aboard the Royal Princess - The Crown Grill

For speciality dining, you can’t go past Sabatini’s Italian Restaurant or the Crown Grill steak and seafood restaurant (pictured). For casual dining, there are plenty of options to tempt your tastebuds.

Princess Cruises

8/10 All aboard the Royal Princess - Youth Centre

For the kids, the ship’s youth centre is fully equipped with everything from the latest video games and movies, arts and crafts and a DJ booth. There are also dedicated areas for specific age groups.

Princess Cruises

9/10 All aboard the Royal Princess - Suite

If you’re lucky enough to stay in a suite, you’ll enjoy 100% Egyptian cotton linen, a 37” television and deluxe ensuite bathroom. For everyone else, the rooms are still seriously luxe.

Princess Cruises

10/10 All aboard the Royal Princess - Sea View Bar

The Sea View Bar is a fabulous spot to watch the world pass by.

Princess Cruises

