All aboard the Royal Princess
Royal Princess was recently launched by the Duchess of Cambridge. The 1,082ft cruise ship has a 28ft glass-bottomed viewing gallery, 10 different restaurants including one that specialises in steak and lobster, and 1,780 luxury staterooms.
Photo - Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises
The ship can accommodate more than 3,500 passengers at any given time. Her maiden voyage will see her navigate the coastline of Spain to Barcelona, via Vigo, Lisbon, Gibraltar and Malaga.
Princess Cruises
If you're not content lounging in the pool or working out in the gym, you can browse the ship's art gallery.
Princess Cruises
It wouldn’t be a real cruise ship without a ridiculously opulent atrium.
Princess Cruises
The ship’s rather glamorous piazza is packed full of high-end boutiques, meaning if you can’t find a souvenir at port you can always splash your cash on board.
Princess Cruises
When you’re not watching first-run movies under the stars on the poolside deck, you can party like no tomorrow in the ships own nightclub – Club 6.
Princess Cruises
For speciality dining, you can’t go past Sabatini’s Italian Restaurant or the Crown Grill steak and seafood restaurant (pictured). For casual dining, there are plenty of options to tempt your tastebuds.
Princess Cruises
For the kids, the ship’s youth centre is fully equipped with everything from the latest video games and movies, arts and crafts and a DJ booth. There are also dedicated areas for specific age groups.
Princess Cruises
If you’re lucky enough to stay in a suite, you’ll enjoy 100% Egyptian cotton linen, a 37” television and deluxe ensuite bathroom. For everyone else, the rooms are still seriously luxe.
Princess Cruises
The Sea View Bar is a fabulous spot to watch the world pass by.
Princess Cruises