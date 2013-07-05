Photos that make you want to travel

A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step... or at the very least a click of your mouse.
Photo - bentours
Seychelles
The Seychelles is one of those destinations that everyone has heard of, but knows nothing about. Comprised of 115 beautiful, islands, with lush hills and white shores lapped by turquoise waters, it's a destination that deserves your attention.
ThinkStock
Norway
Viewing the spectacular Northern Lights in Norway. This year is expected to give us the best viewing conditions in a decade.
Photo: bentours
Bhutan
Taktsang Monastery, aka Tiger’s Nest, a sacred site and temple complex in Bhutan.
Flickr: Kartläsarn
Madagascar
The sun setting behind baobab trees in Madagascar.
ThinkStock
Japan
Featured in movies such as Memoirs of a Geisha, the shrine at Fushimi Inari Taisha is accessed via a walkway lined with thousands of torii - a traditional gate that marks the transition from the profane to the sacred.
Flickr: ajari
Philippines
Exploring crystal clear waters in the Philippines. Some of the top dive spots include Sabang Bay, Puerto Galera, and the Taiei Maru Wreck, Coron.
ThinkStock
Turkmenistan
Standing at the edge of the Darvasa gas crater in Turkmenistan. Burning since 1971, the crater has been nicknamed ‘the door to Hell’ by locals.
Flickr: Tormod Sandtorv
Antarctica
Penguins frolicking in the South Shetland Islands, a group of Antarctic islands situated about 120km north of the Antarctic Peninsula. Seeing the little guys in the wild is an incredible experience.
Flickr: ravas51
China
Misty views of the Great Wall at Qinhuangdao, China. Located about 300km east of Beijing, the region is renowned for its forests, rivers, lakes and beaches. The Great Wall is a must see.
ThinkStock
India
Sunset at Tso Moriri Lake, in Jammi and Kashmir. The lake sits between Ladakh, India to the North, Tibet to the east, and Zanskar in the west.
ThinkStock
Mongolia
Bactrian camels belonging to the Ewenke Tribe, Inner Mongolia. Native to the steppes of Central Asia, the camels’ tolerance for cold, drought and high altitudes made them ideal for caravans of the Silk Road.
Angie Takanami
Kenya
Like pink clouds flapping and honking, greater and lesser flamingos migrate year-round among the alkaline lakes of eastern Africa's Rift Valley.
ThinkStock