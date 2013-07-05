News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Photos that make you want to travel

Photos that make you want to travel

You may also like these galleries

Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks

1/13 Photos that make you want to travel

A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step... or at the very least a click of your mouse.

Photo - bentours

bentours

2/13 Photos that make you want to travel - Seychelles

Seychelles

The Seychelles is one of those destinations that everyone has heard of, but knows nothing about. Comprised of 115 beautiful, islands, with lush hills and white shores lapped by turquoise waters, it's a destination that deserves your attention.

ThinkStock

3/13 Photos that make you want to travel - Norway

Norway

Viewing the spectacular Northern Lights in Norway. This year is expected to give us the best viewing conditions in a decade.

Photo: bentours

bentours

4/13 Photos that make you want to travel - Bhutan

Bhutan

Taktsang Monastery, aka Tiger’s Nest, a sacred site and temple complex in Bhutan.

Flickr: Kartläsarn

Flickr: Kartläsarn

5/13 Photos that make you want to travel - Madagascar

Madagascar

The sun setting behind baobab trees in Madagascar.

ThinkStock

6/13 Photos that make you want to travel - Japan

Japan

Featured in movies such as Memoirs of a Geisha, the shrine at Fushimi Inari Taisha is accessed via a walkway lined with thousands of torii - a traditional gate that marks the transition from the profane to the sacred.

Flickr: ajari

Flickr: ajari

7/13 Photos that make you want to travel - Philippines

Philippines

Exploring crystal clear waters in the Philippines. Some of the top dive spots include Sabang Bay, Puerto Galera, and the Taiei Maru Wreck, Coron.

ThinkStock

8/13 Photos that make you want to travel - Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan

Standing at the edge of the Darvasa gas crater in Turkmenistan. Burning since 1971, the crater has been nicknamed ‘the door to Hell’ by locals.

Flickr: Tormod Sandtorv

Flickr: Tormod Sandtorv

9/13 Photos that make you want to travel - Antarctica

Antarctica

Penguins frolicking in the South Shetland Islands, a group of Antarctic islands situated about 120km north of the Antarctic Peninsula. Seeing the little guys in the wild is an incredible experience.

Flickr: ravas51

Flickr: ravas51

10/13 Photos that make you want to travel - China

China

Misty views of the Great Wall at Qinhuangdao, China. Located about 300km east of Beijing, the region is renowned for its forests, rivers, lakes and beaches. The Great Wall is a must see.

ThinkStock

11/13 Photos that make you want to travel - India

India

Sunset at Tso Moriri Lake, in Jammi and Kashmir. The lake sits between Ladakh, India to the North, Tibet to the east, and Zanskar in the west.

ThinkStock

12/13 Photos that make you want to travel - Mongolia

Mongolia

Bactrian camels belonging to the Ewenke Tribe, Inner Mongolia. Native to the steppes of Central Asia, the camels’ tolerance for cold, drought and high altitudes made them ideal for caravans of the Silk Road.

Angie Takanami

13/13 Photos that make you want to travel - Kenya

Kenya

Like pink clouds flapping and honking, greater and lesser flamingos migrate year-round among the alkaline lakes of eastern Africa's Rift Valley.

ThinkStock

More Galleries

Bachelorette finale in Fiji

Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay soaks up the sun in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental

Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her Calabasas home for $4.3M

Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m